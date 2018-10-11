Irish entrepreneur sells €100m Handy Technologies to Nasdaq-listed Angi

Oisin Hanrahan’s Handy Technologies, the on-demand ‘gig’ marketplace that lets people hire professionals for household services like cleaning, has been sold to Nasdaq-listed Angi Homeservices.

While terms of the deal have not been disclosed, the move marks a culmination for Rathcoole-raised Hanrahan, who raised almost €100m for the US-based business over the last few years.

Handy started out primarily as a cleaner-for-hire service but has expanded into other services, servicing almost 30 major US cities.

“From the beginning, Umang (Dua, co-founder] and I were driven to change the way people buy everyday home services,” said Hanrahan, CEO and co-founder of the service.

“We set out to create a better, easier way to find and book quality professionals for household services, and over the past six years our vision grew into a leading marketplace,” said Hanrahan.

“Our primary goal remains the same, to create the best service experience possible for our customers and pros, and by joining ANGI Homeservices we can now bring that experience to more people. We are thrilled to have ANGI Homeservices’ scale, expertise and support as we continue to grow.”

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, is expected to close later this month.

Both Hanrahan and Dua say they will remain with Handy in their current roles and will continue to be based out of Handy’s New York headquarters.

Online Editors