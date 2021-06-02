Irish energy supply in a ‘precarious position’, warns renewables expert

The Government has committed to generating 70pc of its electricity from renewables by 2030

Ireland is in a “precarious position” when it comes to security of energy supply, according to a leading renewables expert.

Kevin O’Donovan, managing director of Statkraft Ireland, said boosting wind and solar energy generation will make power outages less likely and result in lower consumer prices.

“Our pricing has historically been high because our security of supply is extraordinarily weak. We depend on importing almost all of our energy needs through fossil fuels,” he told the Irish Independent.

"More renewables on the system is actually going to result in an improvement on our pricing." Eirgrid, which manages the flow of power into Irish homes, issued an 'amber alert' last winter as it warned of record high energy demand. It has also estimated that data centres will consume around a third of Ireland's electricity demand by 2028. The Government has committed to generating 70pc of its electricity from renewables by 2030 – up from 43pc last year – which would require a further five gigawatts (equal to 5000 megawatts or MW) of capacity. Statkraft won approval for two onshore wind farms at the Government's renewable electricity auction last year: one at Cloghan in Co Offaly (37.8 megawatts, or MW) and another at Taghart in Co Cavan (25.2 MW). It is also seeking approval for a flagship offshore project in the Irish Sea, known as the North Irish Sea Array (NISA), which it says could generate up to 500 MW of renewable electricity and power 500,000 homes. Statkraft, headquartered in Norway, now views Ireland as one of its core markets, after acquiring Element Power's Irish operations in 2018. "We're a country that has sufficient resources to supply our own power," Mr O'Donovan said. "Our renewable resources are actually far greater than we will ever need for our demand." However, there is still "a lot of work to do" to ensure the grid can access that power and distribute it to Irish homes, Mr O'Donovan said. Statkraft recently completed a second Irish battery project, located in Co Kerry, which can provide reserve power to the national grid in case of a sudden drop-off in supply. He spoke to the Irish Independent ahead of the launch of the Government's new 'Nordic strategy', which is promoting closer business and diplomatic links with Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.