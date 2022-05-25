Irish energy consultants Galetech to expand into Australia

A Galetech Group operated windfarm in Mountain Lodge, Co Cavan. Galetech Group have announced their entry into the Australian market with the launch of Galetech Australia.

Cavan-based renewable energy advisory firm Galetech is to expand into Australia, with Enterprise Ireland’s support.

The firm has already secured several Australian clients that want to do more on renewables and environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, it said on Wednesday.

The clients are focused in the mining, oil and gas and agricultural sectors.

Mining clients include Bellevue Gold, a gold miner aspiring to achieving 100pc net zero emissions by 2026, and listed manganese miner Firebird Metals.

The firm sees an opportunity after last week’s Australian election brought the Labor party to power on a renewable energy ticket and a commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 43pc by 2030

Galetech Australia will be based in Perth, on the west coast, and “aims to grow and expand quickly”, the company said. It plans to enter the south-east Asian market next.

Galetech group was founded in 2000 and currently employs 120 staff in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg and South Africa.

Existing clients include GE Renewable Energy, Storm Renewables Belgium, Neoen and Orsted. Galetech has delivered 495 megawatts (MW) of wind projects and has 615MW in the pipeline.

Louth native Dermot Costello, who is to lead Galetech Australia, said the Australian market provides an “excellent opportunity” for the group.

“We are committed to being different and bringing out exciting core expertise such as behind-the-meter, microgrid, and renewable energy integrated hybrid solutions to high energy consumption clients such as mining and agribusiness.

"This is a positive step in the continued growth of Galetech Group, as we seek to expand further within the region.”

Mr Costello has 20 years of renewable energy experience, including at Australian power company GenusPlus and the country’s Clean Energy Council.

Kim Gilbert O’Dowd, a senior market advisor for Enterprise Ireland Australia and New Zealand, said Australian companies should “get ahead of any legislation or call for mandatory reporting” on their environmental performance.

“Engaging with Irish companies who already have this experience from working with European clients is a serious competitive advantage for Australian businesses.

“We are very excited to welcome Galetech to Australia and for the expertise and experience they will bring not just in the local market but across the Asia Pacific.”