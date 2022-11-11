Irish economy to slow sharply next year but escape recession – EU forecast

Ireland is to escape a recession in 2023, according to the latest EU forecast, which sees most of the bloc tipping into negative growth from this winter.

However, the European Commission predicts economic activity here will slow by more than half next year – with the domestic economy and employment growth pulling back at an even sharper pace.

The European Commission revised up its forecast for Irish gross domestic product (GDP) this year to 7.9pc - more than two points ahead of earlier estimates - but cut next year’s forecast by just over a point, to 3.3pc.

Modified domestic demand – which strips out multinational patents and aircraft leasing – will fall back to 2pc next year, from 8.6pc in 2022, a much more pessimistic forecast than the Central Bank of Ireland. It is predicted to rise to 3.4pc in 2024.

Irish inflation is set to hit an average of 8.3pc for this year, slowing to 6pc next year and 2.8pc in 2024, similar to recent Central Bank forecasts. The figures are below eurozone and EU averages.

Irish unemployment will rise slightly next year to 4.8pc, from 4.4pc this year, but remains amongst the lowest in the EU. The EU and euro area averages are between 6pc and 7pc.

However, employment growth in Ireland will slow sharply from 3.1pc this year to 0.8pc in 2023, the EU predicts, and to 0.6pc in 2023. It is expected to be flat next year across the bloc.

Ireland’s public finances are amongst the healthiest in the EU. Cyprus - a former fellow bailout country - is the only other EU member expected to post a budget surplus over the next two years.

Gross debt, when measured as a percentage of GDP, is expected to fall below 40pc in 2024, making Ireland one of the lowest-debt countries in the bloc, along with Sweden, Denmark, Luxembourg, Bulgaria and Lithuania.

The Irish government no longer uses GDP as a measure of debt due to the impact of multinationals on the tax take.

The pullback in Ireland mirrors an economic slowdown in the rest of the eurozone and wider EU, with the German, Swedish and Latvian economies to shrink in 2023, while Estonia will see a small contraction this year.

"We are approaching the end of a year in which Russia has cast the dark shadow of war across our continent once again,” said EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

"Soaring energy prices and rampant inflation are now taking their toll and we face a very challenging period, both socially and economically.”

Growth is expected to return to Europe next spring, as inflation relaxes its grip on the economy.

However, growth will barely rise above zero next year – coming in at 0.3pc in the eurozone and wider EU – before rising to 1.6pc in the EU and 1.5pc in the eurozone in 2024.

Strong growth across the bloc in the first half of this year has lifted 2022 forecasts, with the Commission now predicting eurozone GDP will expand by 3.2pc this year (3.3pc in the EU), half a point a head of its summer statement.

Eurozone inflation is expected to peak later this year, coming in at an average of 8.5pc for 2022.

Price rises in the now 20-member zone (Croatia will join officially from January) are expected to ease to 6.1pc in 2023, falling to 2.6pc the following year - still well above the European Central Bank’s 2pc target.

Inflation in the wider EU will be 9.3pc this year, 7pc in 2023 and 3pc in 2024, the Commission believes, with price hikes in Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Estonia to remain in double digits next year.