Irish economy to slow sharply next year after 2022 boost, OECD says

The domestic Irish economy will slow sharply to 0.9pc next year as rising prices hit household incomes, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development predicts.

It comes after buoyant growth of 8pc in modified domestic demand this year, a measure which strips out the multinational sector.

Gross domestic product – which includes the multinational sector - is set to expand by a higher than expected 10.1pc, the Paris-based OECD said, more than double its previous projections.

It is well ahead of Irish and recent EU forecasts for the year and places Ireland at the top of the 38-member OECD league table in 2022.

But the multinational sector is also expected to slow next year, though not at the same pace as the rest of the economy.

GDP is set to fall back to 3.8pc in 2023 and to 3.3pc in 2024.

Ireland’s GDP growth is ahead of the global economy, which is set to slow to 3.1pc this year, 2.2pc next year, recovering slightly to 2.7pc in 2024 - well below pre-war forecasts.

Germany and the UK are facing a mild recession next year, with the US and wider European economies falling back sharply, the OECD said.

The Russian economy is to record negative overall growth in 2022, continuing into 2023.

Worldwide growth will depend on a pick-up in Asian emerging market economies, the OECD predicted.

“The global economy is facing serious headwinds. We are dealing with a major energy crisis and risks continue to be titled to the downside with lower global growth, high inflation, weak confidence and high levels of uncertainty making successful navigation of the economy out of this crisis and back toward a sustainable recovery very challenging,” said OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann.

Earlier this month the European Commission revised up its forecast for Irish GDP this year to 7.9pc - more than two points ahead of earlier estimates - but cut next year’s forecast by just over a point, to 3.3pc.

It said modified domestic demand – which strips out multinational patents and aircraft leasing – will fall back to 2pc next year, from 8.6pc in 2022, a much more pessimistic forecast than the Central Bank of Ireland.