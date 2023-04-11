Irish economy to outperform but IMF fears ‘rocky recovery’

The Irish economy is to expand by 5.6pc this year and 4pc next year, the International Monetary Fund predicts.

In its latest economic outlook, the Washington-based fund said Irish inflation should fall back to 5pc this year and to 3.2pc in 2024, with unemployment to remain at a low of 4.5pc for the next two years.

The growth predictions are less upbeat than the recent forecast by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), which warned that the Irish economy could be in danger of overheating and predicted gross domestic product would reach 6pc in 2024.

Gross domestic product includes some volatile multinational transactions such as aircraft leasing and patents. The ESRI expects growth in the domestic Irish economy to be around 4pc this year and next.

At its annual spring meeting on Tuesday, the IMF warned of a “rocky recovery” for the global economy as it downgraded its growth forecasts for this year.

Read More

Growth in advanced economies is expected to slow faster than in emerging and developing economies, the IMF said, with global growth of 2.8pc in 2023 and 3pc in 2024, 0.1 points below its January projections.

Global inflation is expected to fall more slowly than anticipated, to 7pc this year and 4.9pc in 2024.

The IMF now expects the UK to enter recession this year, with growth contracting by 0.3pc before recovering to 1pc next year.

In the United States, GDP is expected to grow by 1.6pc and 1.1pc, while in the euro area growth will stagnate this year at 0.8pc, before recovering to 1.4pc next year.

Germany also faces a mild recession this year - the only other major economy that is expected to contract, bar the UK. Russian growth is expected to turn slightly positive this year after contracting in 2022.

However, the fund warned that there is a small risk of a “severe downside scenario” where global growth slows to 1pc if banks tighten lending further and investors flee risky assets, causing lower confidence, household spending and investment.

“Nervous investors often look for the next weakest link, as they did with Crédit Suisse, a globally systemic but ailing European bank,” said IMF economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas.

"Financial institutions with excess leverage, credit risk or interest rate exposure, too much dependence on short-term funding, or located in jurisdictions with limited fiscal space could become the next target. So could countries with weaker perceived fundamentals.”

He warned governments to rein in spending as central banks work harder to tame inflation.

And he said the banking turmoil may have a “silver lining” effect of cooling demand as banks pull back on lending.