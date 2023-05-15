Irish economy to grow 5.5pc this year, upgraded EU forecast says

Ireland’s economy is to expand by 5.5pc this year, according to EU forecasts, ahead of previous predictions, but twice the pace of the domestic economy.

The European Commission has also upgraded its Irish forecast for next year, projecting gross domestic product (GDP) - which measures the wealth of the entire economy, including all multinational transactions - is to grow by 5pc in 2024.

Irish prices are expected to rise by 4.6pc this year before falling back to 2.6pc next year, the Commission said in its spring economic forecast on Monday.

The domestic economy is set to grow by less than half the rate of the overall economy, the Commission believes, at 2pc this year and 2.3pc in 2024.

That is well below forecasts from the Irish government and Central Bank.

While exports will remain the main driver of Ireland’s economic performance, the EU said record volumes of pharma and tech exports during the pandemic “are unlikely to be sustained”.

The Commission has also predicted significant wage increases in Ireland as unemployment is expected to remain at record lows of 4.3pc this year and next year.

The government’s budget surpluses are forecast to widen to 1.7pc this year and 2.2pc of GDP next year, the Commission said, with general government debt falling to 40.4pc this year and 38.3pc in 2024.

The EU executive has also slightly upgraded its forecasts for the entire bloc, predicting 1pc GDP growth this year and 1.7pc in 2024.

In the euro area the figures are projected at 1.1pc and 1.6pc respectively.

However, it has revised up its inflation forecasts, predicting price hikes of 5.8pc in 2023 and 2.8pc in 2024 in the euro area.

“The European economy is in better shape than we projected last autumn,” said Commission economy chief Paolo Gentiloni.

"Inflation has proved stickier than expected but it is forecast to decline gradually over the remainder of 2023 and in 2024.

"And the improvement in public finances is set to continue as energy support measures are progressively withdrawn.

“Yet risks remain too plentiful for comfort and Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine continues to cast a shadow of uncertainty over the outlook. We must remain vigilant - and stand ready to respond to any future shocks with the same unity and determination that saw us through these past three stormy years.”

While Mr Gentiloni said the European Central Bank is nearing the end of its hiking cycle, higher interest rates are expected to slow lending and investment, particularly in the residential housing sector.

Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said “persistently high” core inflation - stripping out volatile energy, food and alcohol prices - “could erode people’s purchasing power, slow investment growth and impede access to credit”.

"To keep inflation in check, it is vital to make sure fiscal policy remains prudent, and to maintain the momentum of reforms and investments,” he warned.