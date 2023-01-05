Irish economy soared in 2022, despite high inflation – CSO

Food prices soared and are continuing to rise, despite a slight slowdown in inflation in November. Photo: PA

Last year saw inflation hit a 38-year high, with energy, fertiliser, metal and dairy prices rocketing, but there are indications that price rises are slowing.

A look-back by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows Ireland’s economy powering ahead in 2022, despite high inflation, with record goods exports, double-digit growth and rising household wealth.

CSO inflation data shows gas prices rose 89pc in the year to November, with electricity prices up 64pc and liquid fuels or home heating oil up 57pc.

Food prices also soared and are continuing to rise, despite a slight slowdown in inflation in November to 8.9pc, from a peak of over 9pc earlier in the year.

Prices for dairy rose 51pc in the year to November 2022, with eggs up 25pc, fish and fish products increasing by 21pc, bread up 18pc and fruit and vegetables up 16pc.

Inflation rose above 10pc for low-income households, the CSO said, with renters also harder hit than homeowners.

In September, property prices were 2.6pc above their Celtic Tiger peak in April 2007, with Blackrock in Co Dublin the most expensive postcode, while Ballyhaunis, in Co Mayo, was the cheapest.

But there was some good news, the CSO said in the second part of its ‘The Year in Numbers’ series on Thursday.

Wholesale electricity prices were 37pc lower in October 2022, compared with October 2021.

It offers a chink of light at the end of the inflation tunnel, which economists and the Government hope will feed through to consumer prices in the next few months.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath said yesterday that inflation is “at or close to its peak”. He and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe are waiting for more data before committing to an extension of temporary cost-of-living measures due to expire from March.

Other data published by the CSO in its 2022 retrospective show home building and travel recovering since the pandemic.

New dwelling completions stood at 20,807 in the first three quarters of 2022, more than in the whole of 2021. However, there was a 41pc decrease in the total number of dwelling units approved in the third quarter of 2022, compared with the same period in the previous year.

Air travel is recovering, though passenger numbers through Ireland’s main airports were down 13pc on 2019 levels in April to June last year.

However, bus journeys outside Dublin were above pre-pandemic levels in December, while car traffic was just slightly below 2019 figures.

The international and domestic sides of the Irish economy grew in double digits last year.

Gross domestic product rose 11.7pc in the first nine months of 2022, compared with the same period in 2021, while modified domestic demand – a better measure of the indigenous Irish economy – was up 10.1pc.

Figures for the previous year (2021) show record goods exports of €165bn – with chemicals making up 62pc of the total. That record has already been topped in 2022.

Meanwhile, households added €32bn to their wealth in 2021.