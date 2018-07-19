Irish economy shrinks in first quarter of 2018 - CSO
The Irish economy shrunk in the first quarter of the year, according to official statistics released this morning.
Irish GDP decreased 0.6pc in the period, the CSO said.
GDP is not seen as a particularly reliable indicator of Irish growth- because it includes activity by multinationals which does not always reflect what is happening on the ground.
But personal consumption of goods and services, described by the CSO as "an important measure of domestic economic activity" was also down in the period with a reduction of 0.3pc.
For 2017 as a whole, GDP grew by 7.2pc, the CSO said.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Ireland expected to record highest economic growth in Europe in 2018
- Ibec issues stark warning about Ireland's competitiveness as it calls for boost to local firms and higher education