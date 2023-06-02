Irish economy shrank by more than estimated in the first quarter

Revision to 2022 data suggest back-to-back declines and a technical recession

The Irish economy performed worse in the first three months of the year than originally estimated, according to new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

New quarterly national accounts figures for the first quarter show that gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 4.6pc, far more than the –2.7pc estimate published in April. Updated figures for the last three months of 2022 also saw a downward revision – cutting am earlier growth rate of 0.3pc to a decline of 0.1pc. While that revision is tiny it does mean official data now indicated the economy, measured using GDP is in a technical recession.

A huge 15.7pc contraction in the multinational dominated sectors was behind the fall, which was the largest decline since 2017.

However, modified domestic demand (MDD) - a broad measure of underlying domestic activity favoured by economists when assessing Ireland – increased by 2.7pc during the quarter.

Nonetheless the dramatic decline in GDP raises questions about the sustainability of corporate tax receipts, which largely come from multinationals.

It will also increase concerns that Ireland could be vulnerable to a downturn, especially now that Germany – Europe's largest economy – has slipped into a recession after two quarters of negative growth.

The CSO said economic activity increased for most sectors in the domestic economy, but the overall picture was mixed.

Construction grew by 12pc in the first quarter and agriculture, forestry and fishing expanded by 15.9pc.

The finance sector also enjoyed robust growth of 8.3pc and the beleaguered leisure sector grew 2.7pc.

But arts and entertainment shrank substantially by 15.3pc and the professional, administrative and support sector was slightly negative.

Personal spending on goods and services, a key measure of domestic economic activity, increased by 1.7pc in the quarter.