Irish economic growth far weaker than initial estimates for early 2022

The Irish economy grew far more slowly in the first quarter of this year than initially estimated as multinationals sent more profits home.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) slashed original estimates for first-quarter growth by more than four points, just a day after the EU issued a warning about volatile Irish data.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 6.3pc in the first three months of 2022, compared to the end of 2021, the CSO said, down from the 10.8pc originally estimated.

The revision is due to what the CSO calls “factor income outflows”, a technical term for foreign-owned firms shifting net profits back to their parent companies.

The revision is likely to significantly reduce overall EU and eurozone growth for the quarter when it is updated at the end of this month.

Eurostat was forced to revise up its GDP estimates for the bloc by half a percentage point earlier this year on the back of the upward revision in Irish growth to 10.8pc.

Yesterday, in its summer economic forecast, the European Commission warned about the “large volatility” in Irish GDP figures, saying it has “increased substantially” in the last decade as multinationals grew their presence here.

The EU executive said the issue is skewing both Irish and EU data.

“Ireland is not the only EU Member State hosting foreign-owned [multinationals], yet their weight is so large in Ireland that it affects ‘standard’ national accounts aggregates for both the Irish economy and the EU economy at large,” the Commission said.

The figures also show the disparity between the domestic and foreign-owned sectors.

Modified domestic demand, which strips out volatile aircraft leasing and patent transactions, shrank by 1pc in the first quarter, compared to the previous quarter.

And in 2021, the multinational sector grew at more than twice the rate of the domestic economy.

CSO figures confirm that gross domestic product expanded by 13.6pc in 2021, while modified domestic demand grew by 5.8pc.

Multinational-dominated sectors grew by 20.7pc last year, with other sectors growing by 4.8pc, the CSO said in its national accounts.

Exports grew by 14.1pc in 2021.

However, lower imports of intellectual property assets - patents and copyrights - saw imports fall by 8.3pc.

The European Commission puts the swings in Irish GDP data down to time lags between the recording of multinational exports and imports in Ireland’s national accounts.

Fewer Covid restrictions last year saw the domestic economy recover somewhat, with personal consumption of goods and services up 4.6pc, the CSO said.

The current account balance – a measure of economic activity and wealth flowing in and out of the country – recorded a surplus of €60.7bn in flows with the rest of the world last year.

The balance was in deficit in 2020.

The modified current account balance – which strips out the impact of companies that shifted their headquarters here, as well as patents and aircraft leasing – recorded a €26bn surplus last year.

Multinational net profit outflows were €86.6bn in 2021, an increase of €14.2bn on 2020.