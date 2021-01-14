| 6.9°C Dublin

Irish duo targeting $2bn acquisition with US flotation

Gary Quin and Patrick Doran using SPAC to raise $345m

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Two veteran Irish businessmen are spearheading plans to raise up to $345m (€283m) in the United States to bankroll a new special purpose investment firm that intends to acquire companies in Europe and North America.

The special investment acquisition company, North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation, is fronted by CEO Gary Quin and president Patrick Doran.

It intends to make its first acquisition targeting a company with an enterprise value of between $1bn and $2bn. It expects to raise an additional $100m via a private placement as it completes its first acquisition.

