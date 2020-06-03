Irish drug firm Shorla secures $8.3m funding

IRISH drug firm Shorla Pharma has completed an $8.3m (€7.4m) fundraising, led by Dublin-based venture capital firm Seroba Life Sciences.

Shorla focuses on the development of specialised oncology drugs used to treat rare, orphan and paediatric cancers. It develops novel pharmaceutical formulations of existing treatments.

Shorla was founded in 2018 by Sharon Cunningham and Orlaith Ryan, both of whom previously worked with Waterford-based EirGen, which was founded by Pat Carney and Tom Brennan and sold in 2015 for $135m. Mr Brennan joined Shorla as a director in March.

Shorla, based in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, has also secured backing from Enterprise Ireland, as well as wealthy Irish and Canadian families.

Its directors include Haracharan 'Harry' Singh, who is the founder and CEO of Glopec International, a privately-held international pharmaceutical trading and investment company based in Canada.

He was also a non-executive director at EirGen.

"This significant investment will provide the necessary resource to further advance the product pipeline through health authority registration and commercialisation which will ultimately create valuable and clinically impactful treatments that improve patient outcomes," said Ms Ryan.

Shorla has an advanced pipeline of drug products to treat a number of unmet needs of patients.

The latest funding will support the advancement of the product pipeline, along with expansion of technical and commercial operations in both Ireland and the United States.

The company has previously raised €2m from investors.

Shorla concentrates on indications where existing treatments are limited, in shortage or inadequate for the target population.

It is hoping to secure US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for two products this year, and launch clinical trials of another product.

Its SH-111 product is an injectable solution to treat T-cell leukaemia in paediatric and adult patients.

Last month, Shorla completed the first good manufacturing practice production of its first sterile oncology treatment, using robotic filling technology.

The milestone will support the company's imminent licence application to the FDA, according to the pharmaceutical company.

Irish Independent