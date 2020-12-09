Irish drug firm Amryt raises $40m via share placement

Pharmaceuticals company Amryt has raised funding from investors as it pursues new drugs. Photo: Alexander Raths

Dublin-based Amryt Pharma, which develops drugs to treat rare conditions, has raised $40m (€33m) via a private placement with new and existing investors.

The company said that aside from being used as working capital for general corporate purposes, the proceeds could also be used to potentially acquire or invest in rare disease technologies, products, businesses or assets.

Listed on London’s Alternative Investment Market and the Nasdaq, Amryt is headed by chief executive and founder Joe Wiley.

Shares in the firm were flat by yesterday afternoon, giving it a market capitalisation of £317m (€350m). The share placing was almost 10pc dilutive.

Investors in the placement, which saw 3.2 million shares issued at $12.50 each, include Stonepipe Capital, Aquilo Capital Management, Amati Global Investors, Athyrium Capital Management and Highbidge Capital Management.

Stonepipe is based in Dubai and has two funds, one of which invests in healthcare ventures. That fund’s anchor investor is Al Gihaz Holding, a diversified Saudi firm.

Highbridge was founded in 1992 and in 2004 was bought by JP Morgan Chase. It has about $3.9bn under management.

Amati, Athyrium and Highbridge are existing investors in Amryt.

Davy Stockbrokers noted that when zero-cost warrants which can be converted into ordinary shares at any time are factored in, the placement is 9.3pc dilutive.

Amryt’s products include Metreleptin, which is a leptin replacement therapy. Leptin controls appetite and the metabolism of fats and carbohydrates. A deficiency can result in diabetes and fatty liver disease.

The company recently announced positive data from its phase three trial of Filsuvez. The gene therapy platform has been developed to treat Epidermolysis Bullosa, or Butterfly Skin, a rare genetic skin disorder that affects young children and adults. There are currently no approved treatments for the condition.

If approved for use, Amryt hopes to launch Filsuvez in the United States in the final quarter of 2021, and in Europe in the first quarter of 2022.

Its products also include Juxtapid, which is approved for use in adults with a rare cholesterol disorder that impairs the body’s ability to remove low density lipoprotein (LDL), or so-called bad cholesterol, from the blood.

Last month, the drug company raised its revenue guidance for the year after reporting record third-quarter results.

Amryt's revenue in the third quarter rose 19pc to $49.3m.

It expects full-year revenue to be between $180m and $182m, compared to previous guidance of between $170m and $175m.

During the third quarter, Amryt generated $11.4m in cash from operating activities. In the period, it paid $1.5m in net finance payments and $4.2m in residual payments related to legacy fines that were levied on Aegerion in 2017, a company that was acquired by Amryt in 2019. The legacy fines will be fully discharged by the end of the first quarter next year, according to Amryt.

Online Editors