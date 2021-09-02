Irish DPC’s landmark €225m fine for WhatsApp is a sign of things to come

There are two big takeaways from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner’s landmark €225m fine on Facebook-owned WhatsApp.

First, it’s relatively big. Even though €225m is small change to Facebook, this is the second largest data privacy fine of the GDPR era. In fact, it equals most of the rest of them put together.

Second, and more intriguingly, it’s a big result in the war between the Irish DPC and the handful of EU regulators who think that our watchdog goes too lightly on Big Tech.

To recap, Ireland had proposed a fine of somewhere closer to €50m. This would have been around the same level as Google received in a broadly similar privacy complaint brought by French privacy authorities two and a half years ago.

But the EU regulators were having none of it. They stepped in to point out all the reasons why this WhatsApp fine should be higher. Under EU law, they have a right to be consulted on the process before the final fine is issued. With no agreement between the EU regulators and the Irish DPC arrived at, the overarching European Data Protection Board made the call – Ireland would have to significantly increase the amount of the fine.

The episode creates a new era in data protection rules around Europe, For the first time, it is not Ireland that will be seen as having the golden mace. Other countries now know that they can, sometimes at least, veto fine amounts they consider too low.

And there can be little doubt that they will use that power again. This could have two ramifications. First, fines from Dublin could run into billions in the coming years. Don’t forget: Ireland has over 20 outstanding data privacy investigations into multinational tech companies.

Second, it could unintentionally become a lucrative endeavour here. The money from those fines goes right into Paschal Donohoe’s maw (though maybe not permanently, if some regulators and politicians on the continent have their way.)

Either way, we’re going to start seeing tech firms allocate larger and larger sums from their annual accounts for potential fines from the EU.

So what happens next?

WhatsApp will appeal. Privately, they’re furious. They believe that they’ve been singled out for special “disproportionate” attention because they’re owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook.

Are they wrong? Maybe, maybe not. There’s no question that Facebook is a dirty word in countries like Germany, Holland and France, which form the nucleus of the EU’s governing policy-makers.

Talk to any number of European parliamentarians, for example, and you’ll come across several who believe Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon (and maybe Netflix) should be clobbered financially here, if not run out of the bloc altogether. There is deep-seated resentment and hurt at what is perceived as an assault on Europe’s culture and its tax base.

On the other hand, the European Court of Justice has shown that it is not necessarily swayed by this anti-US, anti-tech zeal, as evidenced in it striking down the Commission’s €14bn tax case against Apple and Ireland.