Irish DPC’s landmark €225m fine for WhatsApp is a sign of things to come

Other countries now know they can veto fine amounts they consider too low –  there can be little doubt they will use that power again

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook which owns WhatsApp. Photo: George Frey/Bloomberg Expand

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook which owns WhatsApp. Photo: George Frey/Bloomberg

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

There are two big takeaways from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner’s landmark €225m fine on Facebook-owned WhatsApp.

First, it’s relatively big. Even though €225m is small change to Facebook, this is the second largest data privacy fine of the GDPR era. In fact, it equals most of the rest of them put together.

Second, and more intriguingly, it’s a big result in the war between the Irish DPC and the handful of EU regulators who think that our watchdog goes too lightly on Big Tech.

