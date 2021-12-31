Irish Domino's Pizza firm pays €8m dividend despite pandemic

A COMPANY controlled by a Northern Ireland family that operates about 30 Domino’s Pizza outlets across the island paid an €8m dividend to its shareholders earlier this year, newly-filed accounts for the business show.

Charles and Adrian Caldwell control the firm, called Shorecal, in which the stock market-listed company that controls the franchise in the UK and Ireland also has a stake. So too does the wealthy US-based Bronfman family.

The accounts for Shorecal show that revenue at the business rose 3pc to €55.2m last year. Its pre-tax profit climbed to €10.5m from €8.8m.

Of its revenue, €37.3m was generated in the Republic of Ireland, and €17.8m in Northern Ireland.

The group noted that it availed of just over €17,000 in government grants during the financial year. The company employs more than 500 people.

“At the time of approving the financial statements, the group remains exposed to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic which has had a negative effect on its trading activities for 2020 and has resulted in a lower than expected level of trading activity,” directors note in the accounts.

“In planning its future activities, the directors will seek to develop the company's activities whilst managing the effects of the difficult trading period caused by this outbreak,” they added.

In 2019, the Bronfman family, whose wealth stems from the Seagram drinks company, took a one-third stake in Shroecal.

Weeks later, the UK-based stock market-listed Domino’s Pizza Group – which controls the franchise in Ireland and the UK – bought a 15pc stake in Shorecal for €12.5m. That transaction valued Shorecal at just over €83m at the time.

The Shorecal portfolio of outlets include some of the busiest Domino’s Pizza stores in the world.

The company’s accounts show that an €8m dividend was declared by the directors on 30 December 2020, which was paid to shareholders on January 4 of 2021. The group had retained earnings of €25.7m as of December 27, 2020, which marked the end of its financial year.

The Domino’s Pizza Group said the chain saw strong trading in the third quarter.