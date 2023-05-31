Irish Dog Foods to create 150 jobs with €20m investment

Irish Dog Foods is set to create 150 jobs in Ireland over the next three years as the pet food manufacturer plans a €20m investment in its operations here.

Around 50 of these positions are now available for applications, the company reported.

These roles are focused on operations.

The remaining 100 jobs will focus on business development, finance, management, operations and marketing as the company looks to double its business.

The expansion programme also includes the development of a new advanced production facility at Irish Dog Food’s current headquarters in Kildare.

"This investment will enable us to double our production capacity so we can continue to meet increasing demand for our products both domestically and internationally,” managing director Liam Queally said.

"Our goal is to hire more than 150 new team members to support our growth over that period,” he added.

Irish Dog Foods, which was founded in 1985, is owned by the Arrow Group, the meat processing, food and property company.

It currently employs 370 people here, as well as a further 70 in the UK pet food business Bennington Foods which it acquired in 2019.

Irish Dog Foods also recently acquired South African pet food facility Afrique, which employs around 300 people.

The business currently exports its pet food products to over 40 countries, with the UK and US key markets.