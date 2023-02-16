Irish Distillers toasts growth in Jameson sales

A total of 6.4 million cases of Jameson were sold in the second half of 2022, according to results from Irish Distillers.

This represented an 11pc increase from the corresponding period in 2021 where a total of 5.8 million cases of Jameson were sold.

The performance in the six months to December 2022 now surpasses the highest ever first half sales volume set by the company last year.

The whiskey brand also recorded a strong performance in the US market, with 2.5 million cases sold there in the latter half of the year.

In Ireland, Jameson also enjoyed strong demand, with volume growth up 11pc compared to the same period in 2021.

South Africa also recorded volume growth of 21pc, while the brand saw soaring demand following the removal of travel restrictions last year following the pandemic. Global travel retail reported a 43pc volume growth for the six-month period.

The group’s prestige range of whiskeys saw volume growth of 7pc in the Irish market.

The Redbreast whiskey brand sold 100,000 cases in 2022, with sales up 26pc in the second half of the year, while the Powers Irish Whiskey Brand had volume growth of 15pc driven by demand from the US market following a new distribution agreement.

Irish Distiller’s Spot range also recorded volume growth of 39pc, driven by the US, Irish and Canadian markets, as well as travel retail.

“Today’s results demonstrate the strength of our portfolio of Irish whiskeys,” said chairman and chief executive Nodjame Fouad.

“As we look to the next six months of our financial year, we are encouraged by our half year results.”

The firm, which is part of the Pernod Ricard group, sold a record 10.4 million cases of Jameson in its 2022 financial year, surpassing the 10 million mark for the first time.

Pernord Ricard reported today that its sales rose 12pc to €7.1bn in the six months to December.