Irish Distillers confirms €250m plan for new Midleton distillery

Irish Distillers will invest 250 million euro to build a new distillery in Midleton Co. Cork in order to meet demand

Irish Distillers will invest €250m in a new distillery located in Midleton, Co. Cork.

The announcement follows plans by the company to build a major new distillery to manage growing demand for its whiskey products, which was first revealed by the Irish Independent in 2018.

The new distillery will be situated on a 55-acre site which will be adjacent and connected to the existing Midleton Distillery.

In 2011, Irish Distillers owner Pernod Ricard announced a €100m investment at Midleton in order to boost production of Jameson.

The company anticipates the new distillery will be operational in 2025.

Irish Distillers also expects the move to create up to 100 jobs in the region, with the new location set to produce a number of Irish whiskeys, including its Jameson, Powers and Redbreast brands.

The company also expects the new site to create a further 800 jobs during the construction phase.

Barley and malted barley requirements will increase by up to 50pc, according to Irish Distillers. The company said it hopes to source the increased barley volumes from Irish farmers.

A planning application for the new plant is expected to be submitted to Cork County Council towards the end of the year, with construction potentially starting next year subject to planning and licensing.

“The new distillery will serve to further demonstrate our commitment to Midleton and East Cork, generating more jobs for the region and further driving recognition of Midleton Distillery as the beating heart of Irish whiskey,” chairman and chief executive Nodjame Fouad said.

“Whiskey has been distilled in Midleton for almost 200 years and as such it has always been our desire to secure the future of distilling in East Cork,” added operations director Tommy Keane.

A record 10.4 million cases of Jameson were sold in the year ending 30 June – almost half in the US, according to full year results published by Irish Distillers last week. Sales of Jameson in Ireland rose by a fifth in the same period helped by the return of tourism and travel, by far the group’s most popular Irish whiskey brand but premium lines including Redbreast, Midleton Very Rare and the Spot ranges were also up.

Overall, Irish whiskey was the third fastest growing category in the US in 2021, selling roughly 5.9 million 9L cases