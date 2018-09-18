Irish designer Orla Kiely shuts down standalone retail stores and online business

THE company behind Orla Kiely has shut down its standalone retail stores and its wholesale businesses.

In a move that surprised the retail world, the designer who had dressed everyone from Kate Middleton to Alexa Chung, announced on her company website tonight that there was a “cessation in trading as and from September 17”.

Orla Kiely (55) had one shop in Kildare Village and two shops in London - in Covent Garden and on Kings Road.

The shop in Kildare Village - with a staff of six - was shuttered tonight.

Kate wears Birdie jacquard shirt dress by Orla Kiely

The Dublin-born designer built a global lifestyle brand starting with one signature stem print.

In a statement on her website yesterday, her company announced the closure of their retail and online business,

The note on her website yesterday reported that that Kiely Rowan Plc, the “retail and wholesale fashion business of Orla Kiely” had stopped trading.

It noted that the Orla Kiely Home and Design licensing business will not be impacted.

Kate Middleton in an Orla Kiely dress

Creditors contacting the website last night were advised to contact David Ruben & Partners - a company which specialists in business turnaround and rescue.

As late as Monday, Ms Kiely was at a meet and greet event during a book signing for her coffe table book, ‘A Life in Pattern’ at the Fashion & Design Museum in London where there is a retrospective of her work going back over two decades. It was the fastest selling ticketed event at the museum.

Ms Kiely who comes from Shankill and her husband, Dermott Rowan from Monkstown built the company into a global brand with her designs on everything from cars to kitchen, fashion to bedlinen and and kitchenware.

Her ‘Little Bird’ dress caused meltdown on Orla’s website after Kate Middleton wore it.

