Irish data centres set for $6.7bn of investment

Knight Frank, a UK-based estate agency, forecasts that there will be another $6.7bn (€5.75bn) invested in data centre development across Ireland through to 2025.

Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Email

Knight Frank, a UK-based estate agency, forecasts that there will be another $6.7bn (€5.75bn) invested in data centre development across Ireland through to 2025.

The prediction comes after the publication of the Knight Frank Data Centre Report for the second quarter in Europe last month. It shows that Dublin is among the top four data centre markets across the continent.

Speaking with the Sunday Independent, Stephen Beard, head of data centres for EMEA at Knight Frank, said he anticipated continued strong demand for data centre development in Ireland.