Irish data centres set for $6.7bn of investment

Knight Frank, a UK-based estate agency, forecasts that there will be another $6.7bn (€5.75bn) invested in data centre development across Ireland through to 2025. Stock photo: Getty

Knight Frank, a UK-based estate agency, forecasts that there will be another $6.7bn (€5.75bn) invested in data centre development across Ireland through to 2025.

The prediction comes after the publication of the Knight Frank Data Centre Report for the second quarter in Europe last month. It shows that Dublin is among the top four data centre markets across the continent.

Speaking with the Sunday Independent, Stephen Beard, head of data centres for EMEA at Knight Frank, said he anticipated continued strong demand for data centre development in Ireland.

"Despite the global pandemic, we haven't seen a slowdown in investment into the data centre sector, particularly in Ireland," he said. "What we anticipate is that another $6.7bn worth of investment into the data centre space in Ireland [through till the end of 2025]." On concerns over future energy usage in Ireland by data centres, Beard said it wasn't just here that these issues were being raised. "There is a tendency to assume that data centres consume lots of power and emit poor emissions," he said, adding some US operators in Ireland had announced plans to be carbon negative. "That has everyone talking in the market. Everyone is looking at ways to hit those targets," Beard added.