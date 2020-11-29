Irish corporates seen as too slow on climate risks 

Large Irish businesses have as little as a year before they have to begin reporting their exposure to climate risks.

Michael Hayes, KPMG's head of global renewables says that an estimated $30trn of global assets risk becoming "stranded" because of the threats posed by climate change. He adds that small and medium-sized firms will increasingly be viewed in the same light.

"If they don't adapt, they'll be in trouble, but when I talk to the wider investment community about this, their perception is that Irish corporates are well behind the curve," he adds.

"In Ireland, if you're a supplier of food or drink for staff catering to one of the tech giants, Google, Facebook, or Microsoft, they're compiling reports on their supply chains and climate risks.

"They'll say you can no longer supply them if you don't show the same low carbon mission as them and start taking meaningful action. Global giants such as Unilever and Heineken are doing this as well, but most SMEs are not on the journey yet," says Hayes.

A survey this year on climate change and corporate value by KPMG and Eversheds Sutherland, which questioned over 500 C-suite executives of global companies found that European firms lag behind their US counterparts on the subject. Half of US firms have calculated the financial impact of climate risks, compared to 37pc of European ones.

Some 74pc of respondents to the survey said that decarbonising their businesses will require significant changes to their business model. But inevitably, the matter has not been so much of a priority this year due to the pandemic.

Of those surveyed, 52pc said they'd had to delay their decarbonisation strategies, while 76pc said Covid-19 meant they lacked the capital to invest in decarbonisation. On the positive side, 29pc of firms said the pandemic has accelerated their strategies, and 19pc said it had no impact.

As the Sunday Independent reported in July, Bank of Ireland has been integrating climate into its risk frameworks by identifying which of its assets and activities are exposed with mortgages on its books in coastal locations in Dublin and other counties that are at risk from rising sea levels being just one example.

A Central Bank spokeswoman here said that amended guidelines on reporting climate risks - to which it has been contributing - under the EU Non-Financial Reporting Directive are due to be proposed in the coming months. "It currently applies to firms with more than 500 employees," she added.

A unified classification system - or taxonomy - guiding on what activities qualify as contributing to climate change mitigation or adaptation is due to be adopted by the EU Commission in June 2021 and will apply to financial market participants in 2022.

Climate risk takes into account policy and legal risks, technology risks, market and reputation risks, as well as the physical risks of climate change, Hayes says.

Market risks - involving changing consumer behaviour, uncertain market signals, and increased raw material costs - are significant ones to watch, he emphasises, as are reputation ones - involving shifts in consumer preferences, stigmatisation of business sectors, and increased stakeholder concern or negative stakeholder feedback.

Last month, the Financial Stability Board's Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures (TCFD) which was set up in 2015 during the Paris climate negotiations said that although climate risk reporting had increased since 2017, more progress was needed to ensure that clients have the right information to make financial decisions.

"The disclosure of the financial impacts on businesses remains low," it said in its third annual report.

The Central Bank here says that it has expressed concerns to the EU Commission about "the availability and quality of corporate reported data and the lack of consistency and comparability across third party reporting.

"There is too much flexibility in what's required in corporate disclosures," it said, "...a lack of consistency of disclosures undermines their credibility, and increasing the risks of further market fragmentation and a loss of investor confidence," the Central Bank said.

"The type of reporting required under TCFD creates more sophisticated scenario planning. It's an incredibly valuable discipline - to make financial players [and businesses] understand that this isn't altruism. It's fundamentally about the security and safety of their investments," the KPMG and Eversheds survey said.

Earlier this month, Hayes took part in the Green Horizon Summit on climate risk, joining speakers including Bill Gates, HSBC's Irish CEO Noel Quinn, and former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, who has taken up a role as UN special envoy for climate action and finance.

"No-one will be able to self-isolate from climate change," Carney said.

KPMG's Hayes says that the shock from climate change will dwarf that of the pandemic.

"There is no vaccine for it, and Covid-19 has been nothing more than a dress rehearsal for the climate emergency, whose impacts on our physical and economic health will be far greater and more complex," Hayes added.

Christiana Figueres, a founding partner of climate crisis campaigning organisation Global Optimism, told the event: "There is about $150trn of capital on the demand side wanting to have the information of climate risk that is embedded in companies. That is total exponential growth."

Remuneration packages for senior executives are increasingly being linked to action on climate risk, Hayes adds.

"They also see that their future job security will depend on their performance on the matter. It's also becoming an employee recruitment and retention issue: people are more drawn to employers that have a clear purpose."

Gates told the Summit: "[Leading companies] who take the [right] steps now will be the best equipped to finance, produce and buy the clean solutions that will underpin our future economy. We have a long road ahead of us but if we work together to support innovation, we will get this done."