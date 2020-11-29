| 7.2°C Dublin

Irish corporates seen as too slow on climate risks 

Large businesses are urged to follow banks' lead by preparing to report climate risks, writes John Reynolds

Flooding in Clontarf in Dublin shows the kind of environmental risk Bank of Ireland now has to incorporate for its mortgage business in coastal areas

Flooding in Clontarf in Dublin shows the kind of environmental risk Bank of Ireland now has to incorporate for its mortgage business in coastal areas

John Reynolds

Large Irish businesses have as little as a year before they have to begin reporting their exposure to climate risks.

Michael Hayes, KPMG's head of global renewables says that an estimated $30trn of global assets risk becoming "stranded" because of the threats posed by climate change. He adds that small and medium-sized firms will increasingly be viewed in the same light.

"If they don't adapt, they'll be in trouble, but when I talk to the wider investment community about this, their perception is that Irish corporates are well behind the curve," he adds.

