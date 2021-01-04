Irish Continental Group adds to its board

ICG has added to its board of directors

Irish Ferries operator ICG has appointed Lesley Williams as a non-executive director.

Ms Williams has over 25 years’ experience in capital markets, having held senior positions with Investec Bank, Euronext Dublin (formerly the Irish Stock Exchange) and Goodbody as head of institutional equity sales, and is currently an independent non-executive director.

Her board positions include a number of directorships in the asset management and international fund sectors, according to a statement from ICG.

She is also a past director of Dublin Port Company, where she held the position of chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Ms Williams is an associate member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute (CFA) from which she also holds a certificate in ESG investing and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment.

ICG reported an increase in its roll-on roll-off freight traffic in the ten months to the end of October last year.

Roll-on roll-off freight carryings were up 4pc compared with 2019, according to a trading update from the group in November. This was ICG's biggest division in terms of volume during the period.

Overall revenue fell by 26pc in the ten month period to €229m when compared to the same period last year.

The company said at the time that its ferries division has faced “challenging” trading conditions in its Irish Ferries passenger business following the continuation of travel restrictions across the European Union, first introduced in mid-March as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the year to November 21, car volumes are down 67pc, with total passenger volumes down 68pc compared with 2019.

