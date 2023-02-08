Irish consumers fork out more dough as pizza prices on the rise

Pizza prices rose by more than 16pc in Ireland last year, far higher than in the pie’s home country of Italy.

EU data shows consumers in Ireland will have to dig deeper to celebrate National Pizza Day tomorrow, with pizza inflation here running slightly above the bloc’s average.

The price of store-bought pizzas, quiches and other flour-based foods rose 16.1pc in Ireland, year on year, in December, the EU’s statistics agency said.

Average EU pizza inflation was 15.9pc, according to Eurostat.

Hungary saw the bloc’s highest rate of pizza and quiche inflation, at 46pc.

Pizza prices rose by 10pc in Italy, with Luxembourg seeing the lowest hikes in the EU at 7pc.

Pizza prices are heating up faster than overall food inflation as the cost of basic ingredients, including flour, skyrockets.

Annual food inflation was 13.8pc in the 20-member eurozone in December and 11.7pc in Ireland.

Irish flour, bread, pasta and other baked goods registered price hikes well above 10pc in December, as did meat and fish products.

Milk, egg, butter and margarine prices saw year-on-year inflation of well over 20pc, while sugar prices rose 30pc.

A survey by children’s charity Barnardos and grocer Aldi revealed this week that almost a third of parents are skipping meals or reducing portion sizes to make sure their children have enough to eat.

One in 10 parents said they had used food banks or received a food donation over the previous 12 months, more than double the number from the previous survey.

Grocery price inflation in Ireland soared to a record 16.3pc in the three months to January 23, according to research group Kantar, well above food price inflation.

This also reflected a jump from December when grocery price inflation stood at 15.4pc.

The ongoing price rises will now see households pay an additional €1,159 on their annual shopping bills this year, unless they cut back or trade down.