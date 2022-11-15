Irish businesses say they are pessimistic about the profit outlook for the next 12 months, yet they are still adding workers and raising pay.

A new quarterly survey by Accenture and S&P has found that Irish companies anticipate that profits will be under pressure next year. However, sentiment had improved slightly from June when Irish businesses predicted a fall in profits for the first time since the survey began in 2009.

The survey of 600 Irish companies also showed that businesses here proved to be more optimistic about the year ahead than their counterparts in the five other European countries featured in the report.

This outlook comes as Irish companies grapple with soaring input costs, supply chain challenges and the impact of the energy crisis. However, input price rises in Ireland were slightly below the eurozone and UK average last month.

Despite lingering pessimism about future profit growth, Irish companies remained upbeat about expanding their teams. The employment net balance rose 2pc to 26pc as Irish employers signalled strong expectations for fresh hires next year.

Just 23pc of those surveyed said they were not confident about finding required staff next year, with the Irish jobs outlook for manufacturing and services sectors the highest in Europe last month.

This marked a change in attitude from earlier in the year. At the beginning of 2022, Irish employers surveyed said they intended to scale back recruitment plans.

As companies devise new hiring plans, firms also face the impact of rising incomes, with wage increases here outpacing the average eurozone trend. UK and Germany are now facing the highest overall staff costs in the survey.

Irish companies still intend to increase their prices for customers in response to the combination of wage pressures and inflationary challenges.

However, the report saw that these increases here slowed in October as companies attempted to drive demand while consumers tightened their belts.

“It is no surprise that this survey shows that inflation and rising costs remain a significant cause for concern for businesses in Ireland,” said Accenture Ireland managing director Alastair Blair.

“As we face the potential likelihood of a global recession, it is clear that this will only amplify inflationary pressure and compound the strain on supply chains.”