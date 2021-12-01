Irish companies Morgan McKinley and Abtran merge

Global professional services recruitment consultancy Morgan McKinley and business process management services provider Abtran are merging.

The aim of the combined companies is to pursue mutual opportunities for expansion in Ireland and globally, according to a joint statement from the two.

The combination of the firms is being achieved through the acquisition of the entire share capital of Abtran by Morgan McKinley.

Terms of the agreement have not been made public.

The businesses will employ approximately 2,500 people with projected annual revenues of over €300m.

It will be run by the current leadership team.

The merger, which is subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, is expected to complete in the coming months.

Each business will keep their brand identities as they combine, while retaining all senior leadership, executive management teams and staff.

Morgan McKinley has a presence across Ireland, the UK, EMEA, Canada, Asia and Australia, while Abtran is a provider of business process management outsourcing with “potential to expand its offer in terms of internationally traded services.”

Gerald Fitzgerald, CEO of Morgan McKinley said: “This combination of two successful and highly complementary businesses will enable us to extend our global reach with a wider range of in-demand services.”

“It places us strategically onto a future growth trajectory that will create benefits for our clients, our colleagues and the organisations and industries who partner with us to remain competitive in a challenging global environment.”

Mr Fitzgerald has been announced as global CEO designate of the combined holding company and Abtran CEO Aisling Deasy and her leadership team will continue to lead the growth of the Abtran business.

Commenting on the merger, Ms Deasy said: “This is a strategic development which adds a compelling new dimension to our future growth and development plans.”

“Combining the operations of a prominent business process management services company with a well renowned professional services recruitment business will create a strong domestic and international market proposition that will strongly appeal to current and future clients of both connected businesses.”