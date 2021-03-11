Irish CEOs more downbeat about recovery than international counterparts – report

Irish chief executives are more downbeat about the economic outlook over the next 12 months than their international counterparts.

This is according to a report from professional services group PwC.

While sentiment around economic growth has improved among chief executives here , with 49pc of CEOs upbeat about Ireland's economy in the year ahead, up from just 16pc last year, they are more pessimistic than international CEOs.

Global CEOs are much more upbeat, with three in four confident about global economic growth this year.

It comes as countries across the world are currently rolling out vaccines against the Covid-19 virus.

“Last year [pre Covid] there was an underlying concern that the economy wasn’t going to grow,” Feargal O’Rourke, managing partner, PwC Ireland, said.

“My sense is…the level of muted optimism here is probably a function of the scale of the lockdown here and the vaccine roll-out programme. We have had probably one of the most severe lockdowns and I think that is tainting peoples optimism here,” he added.

Nonetheless, Irish CEOs are more optimistic about the outlook for their own businesses.

An overwhelming 82pc of Irish CEOs are confident about their organisation’s revenue growth in the year ahead, up from 67pc last year.

Organic growth and operational efficiencies will be the two main drivers of this planned growth, according to the survey.

In terms of key growth markets, the UK and the United States remain the most important overseas markets for Irish businesses.

Despite its withdrawal from the European Union, the UK will remain the most important trading partner for almost half of Irish CEOs over the next 12 months.

While a trading agreement between the UK and EU has been reached, there is no agreement on equivalence in financial services, and data privacy concerns remain to be addressed, the report states.

Over half of Irish CEOs expect to increase employee numbers this year.

However, business leaders here are more concerned about skills shortages than their global counterparts.

The report, which polled 153 Irish CEOS and 5,050 global CEOs in 100 countries, found that unsurprisingly the disruption and uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic (95pc) is the top concern for an overwhelming majority of respondents.

As governments look at ways to cover the cost of the pandemic impact, nearly two-thirds of Irish CEOs surveyed said that tax policy changes to address consequent rising Government debt levels will increase their organisation’s total tax obligation.

Other concerns which are at a record high in Ireland since the survey began include cyber threats, climate change and environmental damage.

While the pandemic has brought about a significant increase in digital adoption, it has also increased the risks associated with digital. As the second greatest concern, nine out of ten Irish business leaders are worried about cyber threats, according to the report.

On the back of this 27pc of Irish CEOs plan double digit investment in cybersecurity and data privacy in the next three years.

The speed of technology changes, supply chain disruption and readiness to respond to a crisis, were also cited as concerns.

Online Editors