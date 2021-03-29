Irish businesses see online sales increase in February – CSO

Online sales by Irish companies increased last month, in what was the highest level of e-commerce by Irish businesses since May last year, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The proportion of retail sales online (from Irish registered companies) increased to 13pc in February from 11pc in January.

Overall, the volume of retail sales increased by 13.9pc in February when compared to the prior month on a seasonally adjusted basis. This follows a decline of 21.8pc in January, according to the CSO.

On an annual basis, retail volumes were 3.2pc lower in February 2021 compared with the same month in 2020, however all non-essential retail has been closed since the end of December.

When motor trades are excluded, the volume of retail sales increased by 2.5pc in February over the previous month and decreased by 3.9pc when compared with February 2020.

Last month the volume of retail sales increased in 10 business groups. The largest month-on-month increases were in hardware, paints & glass (+25.5pc), furniture & lighting (+23.6pc) and electrical goods (+23.2pc).

The volume of sales also increased in clothing, footwear & textiles (+11.1pc), pharmaceuticals, medical & cosmetic goods (+10.9pc), motor (+9.1pc), fuel (+4.2pc), food, beverages & tobacco (+2.4pc), other retail sales (+1.7pc) and books, newspapers & stationery (+1.4pc).

Compared with February 2020, the volume of retail sales was lower in bars, down 91.3pc, clothing, footwear & textiles (-63.6pc), books, newspapers & stationery (-55pc), department stores (-45.2pc), fuel (-20.4pc), furniture & lighting (-17pc) and motor, down 6.8pc.

The volume of retail sales was higher in February 2021 compared to the same period of last year in electrical goods (+33.5pc), hardware, paints & glass (+25.6pc), as well as food, beverages & tobacco from specialised stores, up 24pc.

Online Editors