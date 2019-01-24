Ireland's IT leaders are afraid that IoT will put significant pressure on data infrastructure over the coming years.

Ireland's IT leaders are afraid that IoT will put significant pressure on data infrastructure over the coming years.

Irish businesses preparing for 'data storm' as IoT expected to put pressure on internet

According to a recent Equinix survey, the impact of - and the ability to manage - rising data volumes is causing concern, with almost a quarter of those surveyed seeing the internet buckle under the pressure.

A further half of respondents (47pc) believe IoT is the technology that will create the greatest burden on the internet in the future.

While 60pc said that data centre hubs will need to be installed in every town due to the rising number of devices, over one third (38pc) think that they're won't be enough data centres within in the next three years to cope with data traffic.

Undersea cable networks, connecting Ireland to the US and Europe, and the expansion of same, are believed to be essential.

However, 40pc of those surveyed by Equinix believe it won’t be enough to cope with the surge in data volume.

Managing Director for Ireland and Emerging Markets at Equinix said that Irish businesses are preparing for a "data storm".

"They require the infrastructure and tools to cope with this and benefit from it. Data is a high-value commodity today and when used correctly, it can transform businesses," he said.

"Our digital economy is growing and Ireland has positioned itself as a top place in Europe to do digital business."

According to a separate study carried out by the data centre firm, half of Irish IT leaders do not trust the public internet.

The company's second annual Global Interconnection Index (GXI) prediction revealed that private data exchange between businesses will grow to ten times the growth in volume of internet traffic in the next three years.

Online Editors