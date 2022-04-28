Irish building boom boosts Grafton Group revenues

Building materials firm Grafton Group said revenues have risen 7.2pc so far this year on the back of rising prices and growth in its Chadwicks chain in Ireland.

Chadwicks saw revenues rise 37.5pc (on an average daily like-for-like basis) as Irish homeowners spent more on repairs, maintenance and home improvements.

There was also an “acceleration" in the construction of private homes, non-residential structures and public sector new build projects in Ireland, Grafton said in a trading update ahead of its annual general meeting in Dublin today

Chadwicks’ performance was “exceptionally strong even adjusting for building materials price inflation and weaker trading in the same period last year” the statement said.

There was also “further normalisation of revenue” in its Woodie’s DIY, home and garden business in Ireland, following exceptional growth in 2020.

Woodie’s remained open throughout the pandemic as it was considered an essential retailer.

Group revenue growth was up 7.2pc on an average daily like-for-like basis, soaring to 17.5pc on a constant currency basis, when acquisitions were included.

Total revenues for the group are up 15pc to £645.3m to the period to April 17, compared to the same period in 2021 (£561.1m), excluding the sale of Grafton’s British merchanting business, which was sold in December.

Grafton sold two UK properties so far this year, generating £24m in cash and £18.2m in profit, well up on its previous guidance.

The positive performance has allowed Grafton to announce a new £100 million share buyback scheme, subject to shareholder approval.

Grafton Group chief executive Gavin Slark said there was “generally good underlying demand conditions” in the residential repairs and maintenance and new build markets.

“While there is some uncertainty about how the squeeze on disposable incomes will impact demand, we remain agile and responsive to any trading patterns that may emerge over the remainder of the year,” he said.

“The Group’s portfolio of high performing businesses gives us a resilient platform to outperform our markets and, with a strong balance sheet and continuing investment opportunities, we are confident about making further progress on the delivery of our medium-term strategy.”