Irish betting firm BoyleSports in talks over potential sale

Ireland’s largest independent betting company BoyleSports is understood to be in a sale process that may lead to a major shakeup of the Irish gambling market.

BoyleSports, which is headquartered in Dundalk, Co Louth, has 340 shops in Ireland and the UK and employs around 2,500 people. It also has a growing online business which is expanding into Europe, Africa and Canada.

Market sources said that the business, founded by entrepreneur John Boyle in 1982, would carry a price tag of hundreds of millions of euro.

Sources also said that the betting company has long been eyed as an attractive acquisition target but its sale has been viewed as being down to ‘timing and price’.

The company has been without a chief executive since February when Mark Kemp left the bookmaker after less than a year in the top job.

Kemp, an experienced executive in the gambling sector, had taken over from John Boyle’s son-in-law Conor Gray, who moved from the position of CEO to the role of international development director.

“We have a fabulous company and it’s natural that it attracts interest”

When Kemp left in February, it was reported that Boyle (66) would be stepping back into an executive role.

In response to queries from the Sunday Independent, a spokesman said: “As a company BoyleSports is focussed on the development of its retail and online business.

“We are about to celebrate 40 years serving customers in Ireland and the UK, have just opened our 300th Irish retail store, and are on the verge of launching BoyleSports in South Africa.

“We have a fabulous company and it’s natural that it attracts interest.”

As previously reported in the Sunday Independent, it is advancing plans to launch its online betting platform on several continents.

It has plans to launch in Kenya in early 2023. It is also going through the licensing process in the Netherlands.

The company has also been working on applying for a licence in Ontario, Canada, as well as licence applications in South America.

The Irish bookmaking market is now dominated by Flutter’s Paddy Power and BoyleSports.

When BoyleSports was acquiring Tully Bookmakers in 2021, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said BoyleSports would own 286 of the 798 local betting shops in Ireland after the transaction. This represented 36pc of bookmakers in the State.

Paddy Power was estimated to have around 40-45pc of the market.

There is considerable change in the gambling sector at the moment, with increased regulation coming in Ireland and the UK.

Meanwhile, several other markets are opening up online betting.

Among the active acquirers in the market at present is Ladbrokes owner Entain, which agreed to buy BetCity in the Netherlands for up to €850m in June.