Irish-based drugmaker Ovoca says its Russian assets not exposed to sanctions

People cross a destroyed bridge as they try to leave the city of Irpin, in the Kyiv region

Irish-based biopharma firm Ovoca, which has two subsidiaries in Russia and shares in an Anglo-Russian mining firm, said it is not directly exposed to international sanctions.

However, the firm said in a statement today that it is “concerned about the situation in Ukraine and Russia” and will update shareholders if it identifies “additional” business risks.

Over 90pc of Ovoca's total cashflow last year originated outside of Russia, with 60pc of its operating cash falling under its Australian and Irish subsidiaries.

Read More

All of Ovoca’s intellectual property assets outside of Russia are held by its Irish subsidiary, OVB (Ireland) Ltd.

The group has two Russian-registered subsidiaries, IVIX, which holds Russian marketing authorisation and patents for its pre-menopausal treatment, Orenetide.

The Russian business generated just 10pc of Ovoca’s total operating cash flow in 2021 and is “operating as usual”, Ovoca said today.

It has a second Russian subsidiary, Comtrans, which is dormant, with no operations or assets.

Ovoca also holds 125,000 shares in Anglo-Russian metals miner Polymetal International, a London-listed, Jersey registered company, headquartered in Cyprus.

Neither of Ovoca’s Russian subsidiaries is state or government-funded and is not currently subject to EU, US, UK or other international sanctions.

The Company confirmed that none of its members, management or “substantial shareholders” is on the list of sanctioned individuals.

Ovoca holds over US$9.5m (€8.75m) in cash and cash equivalents, all of which is held in UK, Irish and Australian banks, it said.

The Company in pursuing ongoing and planned research and development activities throughout 2022.

Ovoca, which operates in Ireland, the UK and Russia, develops treatments for women’s health, including its Orenetide drug for the loss of sexual desire.

“The Board of Ovoca is concerned about the situation in Ukraine and Russia and the tragic consequences unfolding there and is hopeful for a peaceful resolution as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement on Monday morning.

“The Board is closely monitoring the situation and its impact on Ovoca and will provide a timely update should any additional risks to the business be identified.”