Irish banks will see larger Covid loan writedowns, Fitch says

Ratings agency Fitch expects AIB and Bank of Ireland to make further write downs of loans this year even though the Covid crisis is abating, but not as aggressively as they did last year.

Fitch said that most western European banks front-loaded their accounting of anticipated loan losses, known as loan impairment charges in 2020 due to substantial uncertainty about the course of the pandemic and its impact on the economy.

The advent of massive vaccination programmes and improved economic forecasts have already led some banks to partially write back expected losses and bad loan assumption in the first part of this year, Fitch said. More European banks are likely to follow suit later in the year if the recovery continues favourably, analysts said.

However, Fitch said it expects the two main Irish banks, AIB and Bank of Ireland, to make lower levels of impairments this year than in 2020, but still higher than in a normal year.

Banks in Ireland and across the rest of Europe are in better shape than had been anticipated at the end of last year as economies show continued signs of emerging sharply from Covid,

However, in Ireland, Fitch thinks the relatively low take up of government guaranteed loans by business borrowers leaves the banks facing potentially relatively bigger losses down the line.

A €2bn loan guarantee scheme announced last year had been a centrepiece of the July Stimulus unveiled by government to deal with the fall out from the pandemic.

However the uptake has been muted. Elsewhere in Europe similar schemes saw bigger uptakes including borrowers replacing loans with new state underwritten debt.

In the Irish case it means that if bad loans increase once Covid supports are removed, as expected, next year, more of those losses will be borne by the banks.

However, the over all picture remains relatively optimistic. Fitch lowered its forecast for loan impairment charges this year based on the better than anticipated economic conditions including less severe declines last year and faster growth this year, which should mean fewer delinquencies by businesses and consumers.