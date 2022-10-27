Irish banks set for €1bn income boost from today’s ECB interest-rate hike

Irish banks are set to make a €1bn killing on deposit and lending spreads as the European Central Bank cranks up interest rate increases far beyond early expectations.

Just four months ago banks were being charged for the billions in cash they parked on deposit at the ECB due to negative rates.

But from Thursday they could be making as much as 1.5pc interest on some of those idle funds, a game changer for profitability.

That’s because ECB president Christine Lagarde and the governing council are set to put through another 0.75pc rate hike, the third increase since July and the fastest tightening in eurozone history, widening the spread between what they get in Frankfurt and the low rates they pay Irish savers.

The move up in interest rates could add more than €1bn in annual interest income for AIB and Bank of Ireland, according to the banks’ own estimates, which include rate rises on loans such as tracker mortgages, as well.

In a preview of market updates coming from the banks over the next two weeks, Davy said it was expecting upward revisions on profit guidance for 2022 due to faster rate increases.

But the bigger impact is due to come in 2023, once the banks have been able to reprice across their product range, before beginning to fade towards the end of the year, the stockbroker said.

While their balance sheets are highly geared to rate changes, Irish banks have so far been restrained in passing on rate hikes to borrowers, preferring instead to hold back while taking returns from deposits.

Apart from automatic increases on tracker loans, only AIB has moved to price up fixed mortgages, while all banks have left their variable rates alone. Irish bank mortgages are now among the cheapest in the eurozone as a result.

Now that the ECB is poised to lift deposit rates to 1.5pc, after being at zero for the eight years leading up to July 27, the banks will continue to benefit from a positive ‘carry trade’ on deposits, giving them a return on cash that enables them to keep loan prices low.

This has put pressure on their non-bank competitors, many of whom have had to push up prices or withdraw products from the market due to costly market funding.

But as more customers need to refinance and banks pass on ECB hikes, borrowers will feel the pain.

Ratings agency S&P has warned that ‘cured’ mortgages are at heightened risk of arrears as vulnerable borrowers struggle with higher rates and a rising cost of living.