Irish banks earning millions from deposits during a public crisis isn’t a good look

As expected, the European Central Bank moved on interest rates on Thursday. Mortgage holders around the country want to know how much will the hike cost them and how high might rates go?

The mortgage market in Ireland has changed so much since the last boom that the cost really depends on the type of mortgage, where you are in the life of the mortgage, and whether you still owe a lot or a little.

During the last boom, interest rate rises were pretty much slapped onto variable mortgage rate holders. So far in this interest rate cycle, variable holders have more or less been spared – and instead those lucky enough to have had a tracker mortgage for the last number of years are in the front line, feeling the impact.

Many more people have fixed rates now than in the past, and those looking to fix are likely to see them rise.

‘The Irish banks will come under increasing pressure not to pass on the ECB interest rate increases’

With banks set to cream huge profits on deposits they hold, they have mainly held back on hiking fixed and variable rates up to now.

The problem for the banks is that to be seen enjoying a sharp increase in profits in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis is not a good look. As a PR consultant would say: ‘The optics are not attractive.’

At least the State stands to benefit from the profit increases at the main banks. Oh no, it sold off its 14pc stake in Bank of Ireland! What easy money that would have been.

AIB and PTSB will continue to benefit from the higher interest rate environment, which in turn benefits the State as a majority shareholder.

But the banks will come under increasing pressure not to pass on interest rate increases. Pearse Doherty of Sinn Féin has already been out on it, and he won’t be the only one.

Banks can only continue to reap the profits as long as the economy stays on a pretty good footing and a downturn doesn’t turn into a jobs rout. This would impact loan losses and the level of new lending the banks could do – though at least the banks are well capitalised compared to the last big crisis.

The wider picture is not good. The ECB, which was late to realise the severity of the spike, will want to rapidly tackle inflation, running at five times its target rate. Knowing a Eurozone recession is in the offing, it could overkill the situation by hiking rates too aggressively in the short term.

The US economy is in very strange territory, and this will affect decisions in Frankfurt.

After two quarters of economic contraction, the US economy grew in Q3. It was helped by its balance of payments mix, as consumers bought fewer imports while exports fired on.

The US stock markets were buoyed on Thursday by the idea that the economy is growing faster than expected.

But its export figures are boosted by the vast quantities of LNG it is exporting to Europe and elsewhere. This looks set to reduce, as storage tanks have filled up for the winter.

The US is also exporting record volumes of oil. In response to the energy crunch caused by Russia’s war, it has become a much bigger global fuel supplier – and is exporting over 11m barrels of oil and petrol per day.

With inflation in the US at a 40-year high, the Fed may want to keep hiking rates, though possibly at a slower rate. If it keeps raising rates, the dollar will strengthen – and that will not help inflation in places like Ireland and continental Europe, where lots of imports are priced in expensive dollars.

Ireland can only watch all this from the sidelines. The ECB will play out its own complex politics. We are definitely heading for a slowdown, but the Department of Finance forecasts are targeting further growth next year.

As to how high ECB rates might go, there is absolutely no consensus.

Some analysts believe they will peak at 3pc to 3.25pc next year before the summer. Others think it could be more like 2.25pc, which wouldn’t leave much more to go.

Meanwhile, the banks will have a careful game to play, appearing not to hike rates too much, while bagging millions on the deposit interest side.​

Chastened Tories quietly backtrack on Brexit

What is the difference between a Brexiteer and an ‘arch Brexiteer’?

Jacob Rees-Mogg might be termed an arch Brexiteer, wanting to see a Brexit at all costs. But Britain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak is not cut from that same cloth.

The new resident of No 10 Downing Street has been an ardent backer of Brexit, but he is also seen as a pragmatist. This will have a bearing on the Northern Ireland Protocol and other aspects of the Brexit project.

But Sunak will want to retreat from hardline Brexit positions quietly.

For example, he has done away with Rees-Mogg’s old job of Brexit opportunities minister, and continued it as a role with the department of business rather than on a standalone basis. A quiet retreat.

He has decided to shelve a ‘delivery unit’ in the civil service, dedicated to repealing or axing dozens of EU laws from the UK statute books.

The delivery unit was promised by Sunak in the leadership election he lost to Liz Truss. But it turns out scrapping these laws would require 300 civil servants assigned to the job in the department of business and another 100 at the department of health.

This isn’t exactly reversing Brexit – but it does involve shelving another part of the legacy of EU law in the UK.

Think of it in terms of when Irish politicians closed down the railways in the 1950s and 1960s. This is like deciding not to dig up the railtracks and knock the railway bridges – which successive Irish governments did, thereby practically eliminating any chance of re-opening some of them.

Kerry Group grapples with higher costs

Kerry Group delivered a very strong Q3 performance across several different divisions, but still has to grapple with higher input costs.

The food tech and ingredients giant racked up volume sales increases of 6.6pc and managed to throw in price increases of 10.6pc for a very strong 16pc increase in revenues in the three months to the end of September.

The encouraging thing for Kerry and the snapshot it gives of the wider global economy, is that volumes grew across regions, channels and, in the end, the markets – where its ingredients are sold in consumer products.

Unfortunately, for Kerry and everybody else, higher costs are taking their toll. Rising raw material and other input costs ate into Kerry Group’s margin where it saw a 40 basis-point drop in its operating margins.

Kerry has huge revenues in US dollars which will provide a good tailwind. Still, its shares dipped 3pc on Thursday, despite it updating its full-year earnings forecast to 6pc to 8pc.

The margin hit was a direct result of the cost impact from inflation. Non-consumer business-to-business firms in the wider food sector have managed to pass on their cost increases to customers.

Kerry’s numbers show the strength of the wider consumer market, despite punters growing more price-conscious about the food they buy.