| 11.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Irish banks earning millions from deposits during a public crisis isn’t a good look

Richard Curran

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty Expand
Jacob Rees-Mogg Expand
Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon Expand

Close

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon

Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon

/

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty

As expected, the European Central Bank moved on interest rates on Thursday. Mortgage holders around the country want to know how much will the hike cost them and how high might rates go?

The mortgage market in Ireland has changed so much since the last boom that the cost really depends on the type of mortgage, where you are in the life of the mortgage, and whether you still owe a lot or a little.

More On ECB

Most Watched

Privacy