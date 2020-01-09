Willie Walsh can thank a postal strike in 1979 for starting a career that eventually saw him become one of the world’s most prominent airline chief executives.

Irish airline boss Willie Walsh: The man who 'never actually planned' his 40-year aviation career

Aer Lingus had advertised to take on pilot cadets, but the industrial action meant that the airline hadn’t received many of the applications that had been sent in. It put another ad in the paper, notifying prospective candidates that due to the strike, they could turn up at an open aptitude testing day.

A 17-year-old Willie Walsh decided to chance his arm.

"I hadn’t actually planned to apply to Aer Lingus," the now 58-year-old told a gathering of aviation executives at Dublin’s Hibernian Club on a January evening last year.

"One of the guys in the class saw this [ad] and everybody in the class decided we’d apply for the jobs," he said. "So we all went and did aptitude testing, which took about three hours in the morning and, I don’t know, I think we went playing football in the afternoon.

"I was quite surprised to get called for an interview and went through the process – 17 years of age, still in school – so I’d no pressure," he joked.

Willie Walsh led the merger of BA and Spanish airline Iberia to form IAG in 2011 (Nick Morrish/PA)

His final interview for the cadetship was before four people including two pilots and a psychologist, who Walsh recalls "sat there smoking a pipe through the whole interview and never said a word".

"One of the pilots, his first question to me was have you ever heard of a gyroscope," said Walsh. "I said, oh yeah, I have. He said: ‘What is it?’. I said I’ve no idea."

The pilot looked at the teenager and sharply questioned why he didn’t, when he said he did.

"I said, you asked me had I heard of one. I’ve heard of one. I don’t know what it is."

It got a few laughs, except from one of interviewers. Little did they know that in 2001 – in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks – that he would be appointed chief executive of the airline.

"When I became CEO of Aer Lingus… you can pretty much get access to anything you like," he recalled. "So I went and got the original interview files because I was curious as to what they said about me."

Most of the interviewers had noted Walsh’s confidence and that he would have no problem.

The dissenting interviewer had noted in the file that Walsh was a "cocky little bastard".

IAG chief executive Willie Walsh (Photo: Nick Morrish/BA/IAG/PA)

As a pilot at Aer Lingus, Walsh became a vocal trade unionist, even taking part in strike action in 1985 and becoming a union rep at the carrier. He became one of its youngest ever captains, in 1990. Not bad for a fella who was an altar boy at High Park Convent in Drumcondra, on Dublin’s northside. He grew up on Sion Hill in the neighbourhood.

But while Walsh loved flying – and still looks at home sitting in a cockpit – it was in management where he would find his true calling. His first foray into that side of the business was his appointment as chief executive of Aer Lingus’ charter business, Futura, in 1998.

His effectiveness as a chief executive lay in large part with not being afraid to roll up his sleeves and get personally involved in tough decision-making, that for Aer Lingus in 2001 and 2002, meant trying to ensure its survival.

It would also earn him a reputation for hard-nosed negotiating and a nickname – ‘Slasher Walsh’ – as he axed 2,500 jobs at Aer Lingus to keep it in the air.

But he has always been comfortable dealing with conflict.

"You have to do it. The day I wake up and say I'm not looking forward to going into work is the day I know I should have retired," he told the Irish Independent in a 2013 interview.

"If dealing with trade unions is part of your job, well if you don't like it, you're not going to be able to do your job. It is something I've got a lot of experience with. I don't enjoy it every day of the week, but I don't hate it and I'm not afraid of it."

His time as chief executive of Aer Lingus – where he repositioned the carrier with a much lower cost base - was punctuated by political run-ins.

He and his senior management team were reportedly preparing a bid to buy the carrier.

Later in the Dail, Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, whose constituency was Drumcondra, accused Walsh of "attempting to steal State assets and shaft members of staff".

"It's well known I did not like Bertie Ahern and some of the Fianna Fail politicians I had to deal with, but Bertie in particular," Walsh said previously.

He would return a decade later, in 2015, as chief executive of IAG to buy Aer Lingus for €1.3bn.

His tenure as the boss of International Airlines Group (IAG) has seen it become one of the world’s biggest airline groups, owning the Irish carrier, British Airways, Iberia, Level and Vueling. It agreed in November to buy Spain’s Air Europa for €1bn.

Walsh and his team can be credited with helping to create the group.

He was appointed chief executive of British Airways in 2005, and in 2011 the airline merged with Spain’s Iberia to create IAG. It was Walsh who was put in charge and who would spearhead its expansion. Thousands of jobs were cut at Iberia in the face of major union opposition.

Despite the significant political opposition to the sale of Aer Lingus to IAG, the carrier has expanded at a heady pace, adding hundreds of jobs, aircraft and new routes and becoming hugely profitable.

It’s no doubt a satisfying full circle for Walsh as he bows out of IAG this year.

He had frequently been held hostage to a comment he made a number of years ago that his ideal retirement age would be 55.

"I don't think about retiring," he told the Irish Independent in late 2018.

"I just know I'll have to face up to it at some stage.

"I never applied for any of the jobs I've had. I've managed to get all this way without ever applying for a job. So I've never sat down to think where do I go to next. I do think about the fact that I'm getting older."

He added: "I'm 57 now and you have to think more about it. I'm 40 years working in the industry at this stage, so I know I'm getting closer to retirement than I have been before. I won't be there when I'm 70."

Walsh, who still keeps a house in Donabate in north Dublin, is divorced and has an adult daughter. Last year, he said he planned to sell some of his shares in IAG – then worth about £11m (€13m) – to meet an outstanding financial obligation to his ex-wife.

He might now have more time to spend going to football matches – he’s a big Liverpool fan and attends fixtures on occasion.

Walsh also spent time, and no doubt a big chunk of money, renovating an old farmhouse in Co Tipperary in recent years.

In 2015, as IAG pursued its Aer Lingus takeover, Walsh addressed the Chartered Accountants Leinster Society at a lunch.

"I was in Tipperary last weekend and was in a pub - Paddy's in Terryglass - a lovely pub," he told the audience, adding that the local lotto was being done in aid of the GAA club.

At €5 a ticket, Walsh pitched in.

"I got a telephone call last night that I'd won," he added.

"Nobody got the numbers right but apparently they drew my envelope out of the hat so I win €25. That's it I'm retiring."

He is now.

Online Editors