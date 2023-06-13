Irish AI firm EdgeTier raises €6m in Series A funding

Dublin firm EdgeTier has raised €6m in a Series A round of funding.

The company has created a platform for customer care centres, utilising artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to analyse conversational data and monitor multilingual interactions with customers.

This technology can plug into a contact centre’s existing customer service software, such as Zendesk.

EdgeTier, which was founded in 2015, has customers in more than 20 countries in Europe, as well as in North and South America.

It currently works with large organisations across the retail, gaming, travel and fintech sectors, including well-known businesses such as Ryanair, Electric Ireland and Abercrombie & Fitch.

The funding round was led by UK venture capital firm Smedvig Capital, with participation from Episode 1 and Act Venture Capital.

Following the investment, EdgeTier plans to increase its staff numbers in both its Irish and Spanish bases. It currently employs 22 people.

The new job openings will be focused on the company’s product, commercial and operations functions.

“Companies will simply not be able to compete without AI and machine learning augmenting their ability to understand and support their customers at scale,” chief executive and co-founder Shane Lynn said.

“We want to help more contact centres and customer experience professionals recover the missed insights in their conversations, react faster to changes, and have the data they need at their fingertips to make decisions.”

“This funding round allows us to deliver our ambitious product road map and scale to meet the growing demand for our platform in the market,” added co-founder and chief customer officer Bart Lehane.

Smedvig Capital’s Joe Knowles said EdgeTier is well-positioned to benefit from a demand for AI-enabled improvements.

“The company has achieved an extraordinary rate of growth on very little capital,” he added.

“The quality of its team is key to this; the founders have the AI expertise and commercial acumen needed to continue landing new clients and leading the way on product innovation.”