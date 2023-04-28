Ires Reit shareholder wants chief executive Margaret Sweeney to take pay cut as pressure ramps up further

Wellesley has 3pc stake in the trust and says the Reit’s executives need to show they are ‘aligned’ with investors

A major Irish shareholder in Ires Reit wants embattled chief executive Margaret Sweeney and chief financial officer Brian Fagan to take pay cuts to show “they are aligned with investors”.

Wellesley Investments, an investment manager for family offices and corporate pensions with a 3pc stake in Ires, wants the company to improve its margins by lowering operating costs “and remuneration is an important part of that”, said managing director Denis Moloney.

Ms Sweeney’s pay in 2022 was €995,000 while Mr Fagan was paid €432,000.

“Management have work to do to convince the market that they are aligned with investors,” he said.

“Margins and operating costs are really important right now and remuneration is a big part of that. Management needs to send a signal and show an example.”

The emergence of another dissident shareholder is sure to cause further disquiet.

The publicly listed firm, which is Ireland’s largest private landlord, is facing a growing shareholder revolt over its strategy, financial management and the poor share performance.

Canadian investor Vision Capital and founding shareholder Capreit have already indicated they will vote against Ms Sweeney and Mr Fagan, as well as several resolutions, at next Wednesday’s annual general meeting.

Vision is also pushing to sell Ires to a private buyer, which it believes will unlock shareholder value. The fund published a highly critical open letter on April 12 calling for the company to be run by a new owner and management.

Capreit has been silent on whether the company should be put up for sale, although market sources said the Toronto-based property investor unsuccessfully tried to exit its 18.7pc position in early 2022.

Mr Moloney said Wellesley was unlikely to vote in lockstep with Vision, but his firm was also “not necessarily” voting with the board either, indicating that he was not in favour of resolutions cancelling pre-emption rights.

However, he agreed with Vision’s core focus on shareholder returns and expressed concern that Ires management hadn’t moved quickly enough to adjust its strategy to the changed interest rate environment.

He said asset disposals or an outright sale of the entire business were now required.

Ires responded to Vision’s initial critique by pledging to sell €100m in non-core assets. The company was understood to have entered exclusive talks with Irish Life Investment Managers for the sale of the Marker Residences in Dublin.

But the Marker is a premium property and neither Wellesley nor Vision are happy that it’s on the market, with Vision calling it a “poison pill”.

“Rather than selling prime assets like the Marker, they should be looking at the other end of the book,” said Mr Moloney, indicating that Ires should look to sell less valuable developments first.

While Wellesley is prepared to wait for management to turn the ship around, Mr Moloney is unimpressed with the 40pc discount to net asset value for Ires shares.

“If that were to continue, there is no alternative but to sell the company.”