Ires Reit selling €100m Marker apartments to fend off investor revolt

Ires Reit is in exclusive talks to sell the Marker Residences, the crown jewel of its apartment empire, to Irish Life Investment Managers (ILIM), the Irish Independent understands.

The deal, which could fetch as much as €100m, appears to be part of an attempt to quiet a potential shareholder revolt led by dissident investor Vision Capital.

The proposed sale to ILIM, one of largest shareholders in Ires, comes less than two weeks after Vision, a Canadian fund with a 5pc stake in Ires, blasted the board for the company’s underperformance in a scathing open letter.

A deal for the Marker, which Ires bought in 2014 for €50m, would instantly satisfy the pledge it made in its response to Vision to dispose of €100m of “non-core” assets to realise value for shareholders.

But Vision has already rejected the potential transaction as “a knee jerk reaction” and a “poison pill” that would destroy long-term value in the company, doubling down on its demand for Ires to be taken private.

The fund also suggested that Ires could be selling the Marker to ILIM as a “quid pro quo” to marshal votes in support of the board at the AGM on May 3.Vision has called on shareholders to vote down four directors, including CEO Margaret Sweeney and CFO Brian Fagan, and to reject several resolutions at the meeting.

ILIM declined to comment.

In a second open letter published this morning, Vision reiterated its earlier criticisms of Ires for poorly managing its finances and poured scorn on its recent approach to asset sales.

“Effecting sales in this manner is essentially the worst of all worlds,” the letter said. “Assets are being sold in a disorganised manner thereby diminishing proceeds, and [the] Ires asset base will be smaller meaning the Reit’s general and administrative expenses, including significant board and management remuneration expenses, will be proportionately higher...”

The fund further excoriated Ires for “tens of millions of euros of value destruction” by failing to lock in fixed rates on its large debts at the beginning of the rising interest rate cycle last summer.

Ires did restructure its debt in December, but not before the relevant rates rose by 3.4 percentage points, Vision said, significantly increasing debt servicing costs and eating into profits.

In a statement to the Irish Stock Exchange, Ires said it had “no further comment to make beyond the public statements released to date”.

Vision chief executive Jeff Olin claims to have the support of enough shareholders to call an extraordinary general meeting if the Ires board does not back off what he called a “scorched earth” strategy and come to the table on a sale of the whole company.

Mr Olin said he has received “an outpouring of support” from big and small shareholders alike, including at least one major Irish institution.

Ires founder Capreit, which remains an 18.7pc shareholder, has so far remained silent on the issues raised by Vision, while also failing to come out in public support of the Ires board.

However, shareholder advisers Institution Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have recommended that investors back the board next week.