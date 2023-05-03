Ires Reit reports 4.9pc revenue rise ahead of existential AGM

The macro-economic environment of rising interest rates and inflation continues to weigh heavily on listed real estate company valuations, CEO Margaret Sweeney said

Ires Reit is in talks to sell the exclusive Marker Residences apartment block to fend off an investor revolt

Irish Residential Properties REIT, Ireland’s largest private landlord, has reported a 4.9pc rise in revenue in the first three months of the year, compared to the same period in 2022.

Rent collections were in excess of 99pc and in line with 2022, the group said in a trading update ahead of its annual general meeting tomorrow.

The board is facing an existential meeting tomorrow as a group of dissident investors seek to oust senior management, including CEO Margaret Sweeney, and force a sale of the company.

A clutch of institutional shareholders, led by Canada’s Vision Capital, has mobilised against top management, blaming them for the underperformance of Ires shares and what they see as poor financial management over the last year.

According to its trading update, occupancy was levels were also in excess of 99pc throughout the quarter, it said.

It drew in gross proceeds of around €18m on disposals in the year to date, including the Rockbrook development site.

The company’s loan to value ratio decreased to 43.1pc at the end of March, from 43.3pc at the end of December last year.

Ires has a portfolio of approximately 4,000 homes in Ireland, with 86pc of its properties having energy efficiency ratings of between A-C.

In its trading update today the Dublin-listed firm said the Irish market “continues to exhibit strong fundamentals for private residential rental accommodation despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop”.

“Ires has continued with its sector leading performance in the first quarter of 2023 with continued growth in rental income and market leading occupancy across the portfolio,” said chief executive Margaret Sweeney.

“The macro-economic environment of rising interest rates and inflation continues to weigh heavily on listed real estate company valuations.

“However, Ires remains well-positioned to navigate this with our high-quality portfolio, disciplined capital allocation and successful execution on its strategy, delivering consistent returns to our shareholders over the long-term.”