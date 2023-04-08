Ires Reit insider snapped up stock as shares hit all-time low

Move by chief financial officer Brian Fagan will be seen as a positive signal by small investors

A top executive at Ires Reit swooped in as a buyer when shares in the country’s biggest private landlord hit an all-time low on Wednesday, a move likely to be seen as an insider’s endorsement of the battered stock’s potential for recovery.

A regulatory filing to the stock market shows Ires Reit’s chief financial officer (CFO) Brian Fagan bought 100,000 Ires shares on April 5 at 91.7 cents each, the same day the stock hit its all-time low. The trade was a normal acquisition at market price and was not related to share awards or bonuses.

The price Mr Fagan paid was close to the low of 0.909 cents each the stock hit at one point on Wednesday – a level that values the company at almost exactly half its all-time high in December 2019, just ahead of the Covid pandemic.

That high was ahead of Mr Fagan’s own appointment as chief financial officer and as a director in April 2021. He was previously CFO of Denis O’Brien’s investment vehicle Island Capital and before that he was Group Finance Director at Sean Mulryan’s Ballymore Group.

Ires Reit is the country’s biggest private landlord, with almost 4,000 rental units, mostly apartments. The stock has been battered in recent months despite record high rents and surging demand for housing as wary investors assess the implications of rising debt costs and the impact on landlords of policies including income-limiting price caps under the rent pressure zone rules that are due to roll off next year.

While rents are at an all-time high, Ires Reit’s own earnings fell last year even with an increase in rental income and effectively full occupancy across its huge estate of properties.

Meanwhile, the scope for growth is hemmed in by rising construction and borrowing costs that limit Ires’s ability to develop new schemes of its own, and a lack of available supply to buy.

A director buying shares in a falling market and adding to their personal exposure to a business is typically seen as a positive signal by small investors.

The sharp plunge in Ires shares was halted on Wednesday, though the recovery remains limited.