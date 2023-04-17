Ires Reit board rejects call to sell company to private buyer

The board of Ires Reit has rejected a call by one of its biggest shareholders to put the company up for sale after a long period of poor stock market performance.

In a response to a scathing open letter published by Vision Capital, a Canadian fund with a 5.01pc stake in Ires, the board said it did not believe the current share price reflected the value of the company and that it was seeking other ways to deliver value to shareholders.

The response said the board had identified €100m of non-core assets for disposal in the short-term, including the Rockbrook site it recently sold, and was reviewing other assets for disposal and would return excess capital to shareholders.

However, the board stopped short of agreeing with Vision that the best way to unlock value in the company was to sell it to a single private buyer.

Last Wednesday Vision Capital, a shareholder in Ires Reit since its stock market listing in 2014, published an open letter to the board arguing that taking Ires off the stock market by selling to a private buyer would unlock value for shareholders.

The fund said it had been frustrated in its efforts to have its concerns addressed despite bringing them to the board’s attention repeatedly since 2021.

It said it would be voting against the re-appointment of four directors, including the chief financial officer, and urged fellow shareholders to vote down key resolutions at the upcoming agm.

Vision chief executive Jeffrey Olin later said Ires had been “a failure on all fronts” as a listed company.

One of Mr Olin’s chief complaints is that Ires Reit has a stock market valuation of about €500m while the net value of the properties it owns – about 4,000 apartments as well as development sites – is €850m. He said shareholders would get more value if the company was taken off-market and handed over to new management.

The Ires response restated that the board does not believe that the share price reflects the true value of the company and blamed interest rate hikes, inflation and geopolitical issues for its problems.

It also noted the impact of rent caps in Ireland, where it is the largest private residential landlord, for keeping rent increases to 2pc per annum – far below inflation over the last year.

The board pointed out that despite these issues, Ires shares had outperformed the wider European listed real estate sector by 6.4pc since December 2021.

The board appears to have some support for its position in the wider investment community.

Berenberg, one of four investment banks that cover Ires Reit’s stock, was sceptical that Vision’s intervention would have the desired impact.

“Although recent shareholder activism has the potential to force change, prevailing valuation discounts are not specific to Ires,” wrote analyst Kieran Lee in a research note this morning.

"In addition, we question market appetite for a ‘take-private’ of the company as a whole, or the depth of investment demand which would be necessary to facilitate orderly asset disposals and cash realisation.”

However, Berenberg slashed its price target for Ires by by 20pc to €1.00 – the price of the company’s initial public offering nine years ago.

Ires shares were trading at €1.02 at 10:07am.