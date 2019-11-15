Ireland's top-earning banker paid more than €8m
Ireland’s best paid banker in 2017 was paid more than €8 million, well over double their nearest rivals, figures from the European Banking Authority show.
Europe’s best paid banker was paid between €40m and €41m. 37 were paid in excess of €10m, most of them in the UK.
Here, the data shows 28 bankers in Ireland were paid more than €1m each. Of them, 19 had pay between €1m and €2m, six were paid between €2m and €3m, and two were paid €3m to €4m.
None of the top paid bankers are named in the report. In Ireland, a pay cap of €500,000 a year is in place at banks that were bailed out during the financial crisis, including at AIB where CEO Colin Hunt’s pay is subject to the cap, though there are exceptions even at bailed out banks – notably Bank of Ireland CEO Francesca McDonagh, who has a €952,000 pay package. Other bankers, including Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard and senior staff at the likes of Citi and Bank of America in the IFSC are not subject to any pay caps in Ireland.
The latest available figures from the EBA are for 2017, a year after the UK’s Brexit referendum but pre-date the real flow of banking jobs from London to cities including Dublin, Frankfurt and Paris, – which began in earnest in 2018.
In the EU as a whole, 4859 bankers were paid €1m or more, but they are overwhelmingly UK based. In fact the data highlights scale of the City of London’s dominant role in European banking, with 3,567 UK based bankers paid more than €1m, compared to 390 in Germany, 233 in France and 2001 in Italy.
The EBA has been required to publish the high earners report since 2013. The latest data shows that the number of high earners paid €1m or more increased slightly in 2017.
Of those earning the big sums, almost 90pc were staff were senior managers whose professional activities have a material impact on their institution’s risk profile – so called “identified staff” for regulators.
