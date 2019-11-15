Ireland's top-earning banker paid more than €8m

Ireland’s best paid banker in 2017 was paid more than €8 million, well over double their nearest rivals, figures from the European Banking Authority show.

Europe’s best paid banker was paid between €40m and €41m. 37 were paid in excess of €10m, most of them in the UK.

Here, the data shows 28 bankers in Ireland were paid more than €1m each. Of them, 19 had pay between €1m and €2m, six were paid between €2m and €3m, and two were paid €3m to €4m.

None of the top paid bankers are named in the report. In Ireland, a pay cap of €500,000 a year is in place at banks that were bailed out during the financial crisis, including at AIB where CEO Colin Hunt’s pay is subject to the cap, though there are exceptions even at bailed out banks – notably Bank of Ireland CEO Francesca McDonagh, who has a €952,000 pay package. Other bankers, including Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard and senior staff at the likes of Citi and Bank of America in the IFSC are not subject to any pay caps in Ireland.

