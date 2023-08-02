Ireland’s tax riches are ‘potentially unsustainable’ – McGrath

A “considerable portion” of Ireland’s bumper tax revenues so far this year are “potentially unsustainable” the finance minister has said.

Michael McGrath was speaking after revealing tax receipts to the end of July came in at €47.8bn, €4bn ahead of the same period last year.

Income tax and Vat have made up the bulk of receipts so far this year, though July is not a big month for corporation tax, like it is for Vat.

Income tax receipts were €18.2bn to the end of July, up almost 9pc on this time last year, thanks to record low unemployment and continued job creation.

The income tax take for the month of July was €2.7bn, up 8.7pc on the same month last year.

Vat receipts to the end of July were €13.2 billion, up 11.5pc (or €1.4bn) on the same period in 2023. In July alone, VAT receipts were €2.9bn, up just under 5pc on the same month last year as consumers kept spending.

Corporation tax to the end of last month came in at €10.9bn, around 21pc ahead of last year (or €1.9bn), with corporation tax receipts for the month of July around 50pc ahead of the same month in 2022.

Spending was also ahead of last year, at €49.2bn so far, up 8.6pc on the same period in 2022 and ahead of Department of Finance expectations.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said the extra spending this year was down to investments in public services and infrastructure.

He said a key focus of the upcoming budget will be to “provide better public services and deliver for the long-term needs of our future population".

Despite the extra spending and a €4bn transfer to the national reserve fund, the budget showed a surplus of €700m in the year to July.

The Government has pledged to transfer more of what it considers unsustainable corporation tax receipts to two new funds: one long-term savings vehicle to fund future pensions, and a new infrastructure fund. At least €2.4bn of surplus corporation tax receipts will go to capital spending up to 2026.

Mr McGrath said the results reflect “the strength of an economy that is now operating at essentially full employment”.

“Overall, tax revenue now stands more than €4 billion ahead of last year. However, a considerable portion of this increase is driven by potentially unsustainable corporation tax receipts,” Mr McGrath said.

Tom Woods, head of tax at consultants KPMG, said the results indicate that “profitability in the corporate sector continues to hold firm” and bode well for Budget Day in October.

“Clearly, this sustained performance gives the Government options for the upcoming budget such as investing in personal tax reform to improve Ireland’s proposition as a location for global talent and to help mitigate the cost of job creation for SMEs.”

In its pre-budget submission, KPMG called for the headline rate of the 25pc research and development tax credit to be increased to 35pc to offset any losses that will come from signing up to the OECD’s minimum corporation tax of 15pc.

Another lesser-used R&D credit, known as the knowledge development box, will be completely wiped out by the new tax, the Department of Finance admitted in its tax strategy papers.