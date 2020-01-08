Ireland's passport is one of the world's strongest
AN Irish passport is the joint-seventh most powerful travel document in the world, based on the number of countries holders can visit without a visa, according to the latest survey from UK-based citizenship and advisory firm Henley & Partners.
The survey uses data from the International Air Transport Association to assess the strength of passports.
Japan's is the strongest, while UK and US passports rank joint eighth. They were both number one in 2015.
An Irish passport allows the holder to travel to 185 countries without first obtaining a visa. Austrian, Dutch, Portuguese and Swiss passports all enabled the same level of freedom. A Japanese passport allows travel to 191 countries without first securing a visa.
A Singapore passport is the second most powerful in the world, while a South Korean passport ties with a German one for third place.
"Asian countries' dominance of the top spots is a clear argument for the benefits of open-door policies and the introduction of mutually beneficial trade agreements," said Christian Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners.
"Over the past few years, we have seen the world adapt to mobility as a permanent condition of global life."
Madeleine Sumption, director of the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, said that a looming Brexit had potentially made the UK a less attractive destination for EU citizens.
She said that net EU migration to the UK tumbled 59pc between 2015 and 2018.
