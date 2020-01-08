AN Irish passport is the joint-seventh most powerful travel document in the world, based on the number of countries holders can visit without a visa, according to the latest survey from UK-based citizenship and advisory firm Henley & Partners.

Ireland's passport is one of the world's strongest

The survey uses data from the International Air Transport Association to assess the strength of passports.

Japan's is the strongest, while UK and US passports rank joint eighth. They were both number one in 2015.

An Irish passport allows the holder to travel to 185 countries without first obtaining a visa. Austrian, Dutch, Portuguese and Swiss passports all enabled the same level of freedom. A Japanese passport allows travel to 191 countries without first securing a visa.

