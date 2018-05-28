Ireland’s largest Tesco to open creating 175 new jobs

Tesco Ireland will today open its biggest store in Ireland with the creation of 175 new jobs.

The €30m environmentally-friendly store is located in Dublin’s Liffey Valley.

The 175 jobs, which have been recruited locally, brings to over 13,000 the number of people employed by Tesco in Ireland. "Tesco Ireland is really committed to ensuring that our stores play a big part in local communities. We are very proud that the vast bulk of the 175 jobs at this Liffey Valley store are going to local people," Andrew Yaxley, Tesco Ireland CEO, said.

Read more: Fresh food helps to lift Tesco's Irish sales to €2.57bn as group profit soars In a statement today Tesco Ireland said that the €30m store was part of a €70m investment in Ireland. The new store is a highly carbon-efficient design, which includes in-built energy-saving measures, advanced lighting, heating and cooling systems and waste recycling facilities.

In Tesco’s last financial year its sales in Ireland, including fuel, rose 3.6pc to €2.57bn, helped by its "competitive price position", according to the retailer. The Irish unit posted like-for-like sales growth, excluding fuel, of 2.7pc, according to the results released in April.

Tesco is again vying to be the biggest grocery retailer in Ireland, a position it had held for more than a decade until it yielded it in 2014.

Online Editors