Ireland’s largest hotel group reports loss of €3.6m in quarter one

The Clayton Hotels are part of the Dalata group

Ireland’s largest hotel group, Dalata, has reported a loss of €3.6m for the first three months of this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The company, whose brands include the Maldron and Clayton hotels, said it was only providing accommodation to customers related to essential services since the start of this year.

Over the three months to 31 March occupancy rates at its hotels were 14pc in Dublin, 16pc in regional Ireland and 13pc in the UK, according to a statement ahead of its AGM today.

The Dublin-listed company said it is continuing to minimise the impact of lower revenues through proactive cost control and availing of government support.

Dalata had cash and undrawn debt facilities of €272m at the end of March.

As a result of “careful” cash management, the cash outflow of €21m for the first quarter of 2021 is in line with the company’s expectations.

Dalata said it expects hotels in the UK to re-open fully in the middle of May in line with the timetable set out by the UK government.

The near-term outlook in Ireland “is more uncertain but we remain encouraged by the acceleration of the vaccine roll-out,” John Hennessy, chairman of Dalata, said.

Despite the Covid uncertainty, the company continues to progress its development pipeline of close to 3,300 rooms, as part of this it expects to open three new hotels before the end of this year.

“We are excited about the long term prospects of the company. Our portfolio of hotels is well-invested and we have built a solid foundation for future growth,” Mr Hennessy said.

“The company’s asset backed balance sheet remains robust and we have enhanced our reputation with developers and institutional landlords,” he added.

Earlier this year Dalata announced that Dermot Crowley, deputy CEO - Business Development & Finance – is to succeed Pat McCann in the top role at the company.

Founded in 2007, Dalata’s portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms.

For the full year 2020, the company reported revenue of €136.8m and a loss after tax of €100.7m as the Covid-19 pandemic battered the tourism industry.