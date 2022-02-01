Dalata, Ireland’s largest hotel group, is expanding into Continental Europe after it agreed to buy a leasehold interest in a hotel in Germany.

The agreement with Art-Invest Real Estate to buy the lease of Hotel Nikko Düsseldorf marks Dalata’s first move outside of Ireland and the UK, and is in line with the group's ambition to establish a presence in large commercially attractive European cities, according to a statement from the company.

The hotel is owned by Art-Invest and Dalata, with the cooperation of the hotel team, has started the transition process today and expects to open the hotel for guests on February 15.

The 4-star hotel is centrally located in Düsseldorf, in close proximity to the Central Business District, the retail quarter and the city's main train station, Dalata said.

The property has 393 bedrooms, a bar, two restaurants, a spa, swimming pool, gym and “extensive” conference and meeting facilities. It has undergone “extensive investment” in the last number of years.

"This announcement represents our first step into Continental Europe and is a very exciting opportunity as we work towards building our presence in selected European cities,” Dermot Crowley, Dalata chief executive, said.

“Whilst retaining our focus on growth in the UK, we have also been exploring opportunities in Europe that are complementary to our portfolio in the UK and Ireland.”

“I am especially pleased to have secured our first hotel in Germany in such a central location in Düsseldorf.”

Düsseldorf received over three million visitors in 2019, recording more than five million overnight stays in that year, Dalata said, quoting numbers from the State Office of Statistics in Germany.

The rent, with a guaranteed minimum, is determined by the revenue performance of the hotel.

The lease term is 20 years, with two five-year tenant extension options.

Dalata Hotel Group was advised by CBRE on this transaction.

Dalata, whose brands include the Clayton and Maldron Hotels, was founded in 2007 and listed as a plc in 2014.

The group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 13 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,495 bedrooms.

In addition to this, the group is currently developing 10 new hotels and has plans to extend three of its existing hotels, adding over 2,300 bedrooms.

The new rooms will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 11,800.

For the first six months of 2021, Dalata reported revenue of €39.6m and a loss after tax of €30.4m.