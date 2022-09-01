Ireland’s largest digital mortgage broker Doddl.ie secures seven-figure investment

Digital mortgage broker Doddl.ie has secured a seven-figure investment as the company plans to accelerate growth.

The investment will see the company expand its offerings by including a range of related financial products. The digital broker also hopes to introduce the latest technologies, from open banking to artificial intelligence.

Doddl.ie will also add investors to its board following the funding round.

Investors now include NSN Investments, controlled by Michael Nolan and Steven Scott, as well as Andrew Murphy’s Merleview.

Mr Nolan’s core interests are in the energy and mining sector and he helped to guide the sale of Cove Energy to Thailand’s PTTEP for $1.9bn in 2012.

Both NSN and Merleview will appoint directors to the board at Mortgage Horizons Limited, the regulated entity of Doddl.ie.

Doddl.ie was launched in July 2019. Over the past three years, the digital broker has assisted customers with over €1bn in residential mortgage applications.

The company now has over 40 staff.

“Doddl.ie has achieved a high level of success by anticipating a shift in how consumers prefer to engage with financial services providers, providing an industry-leading digital application process supported by a team of top mortgage experts and access to all major mortgage lenders in Ireland,” said founder and CEO Martina Hennessy.