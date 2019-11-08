Ireland's growth to power ahead of EU peers

The European Commission has lifted its forecast for Irish economic growth this year despite Brexit exposures, but cut its wider euro-area outlook as global trade tensions and uncertainty bite.

The European Commission has lifted its forecast for Irish economic growth this year despite Brexit exposures, but cut its wider euro-area outlook as global trade tensions and uncertainty bite.

In its autumn 2019 Economic Forecast, published yesterday, the Commission said Ireland's gross domestic product (GDP) would be up 5.6pc this year, compared with a 4pc rise it was predicting as recently as the summer.

The Commission has historically underestimated Irish growth, but the numbers do suggest Ireland will have the fastest pace of expansion in the EU this year.

Growth here is now expected to slow to 3.5pc in 2020, and to 3.2pc in 2021.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In